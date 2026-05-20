...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bhopal dowry death: Court to hear victim's kin's second autopsy plea today

Assistant commissioner of police Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul said the ligature report has confirmed that the victim died by suicide using a belt.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 09:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Bhopal: A local court will on Wednesday hear the plea filed by the family of the 32-year-old Bhopal woman, who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, seeking a second post-mortem examination.

The father of the victim speaks to the media over the death of his daughter and seeks a second autopsy, following the alleged dowry harassment and cruelty by the daughter's husband and in-laws, in Bhopal on Tuesday.(ANI Video Grab)

Advocate Ankur Pandey, who was representing the victim’s family, said judicial magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta has scheduled a hearing on Wednesday to examine the police diary, which was submitted on Tuesday. In their plea, the victim’s family flagged flaws in the investigation, stating that the FIR was registered three days after she was found dead, Pandey told PTI.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, assistant commissioner of police Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul said the ligature report has confirmed that she died by suicide using a belt.

He said the forensic examination of the victim showed that she died because of asphyxiation due to hanging using a belt as a noose.

He added: “Six teams are working to apprehend her husband, and the AIIMS doctor confirmed that other injury marks on her body were general in nature and not linked to the cause of death.”

 
bhopal dowry dowry death
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Bhopal dowry death: Court to hear victim's kin's second autopsy plea today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.