Bhopal dowry death: Court to hear victim's kin's second autopsy plea today

Bhopal: A local court will on Wednesday hear the plea filed by the family of the 32-year-old Bhopal woman, who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, seeking a second post-mortem examination.

The father of the victim speaks to the media over the death of his daughter and seeks a second autopsy, following the alleged dowry harassment and cruelty by the daughter's husband and in-laws, in Bhopal on Tuesday.(ANI Video Grab)

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Advocate Ankur Pandey, who was representing the victim’s family, said judicial magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta has scheduled a hearing on Wednesday to examine the police diary, which was submitted on Tuesday. In their plea, the victim’s family flagged flaws in the investigation, stating that the FIR was registered three days after she was found dead, Pandey told PTI.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, assistant commissioner of police Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul said the ligature report has confirmed that she died by suicide using a belt.

He said the forensic examination of the victim showed that she died because of asphyxiation due to hanging using a belt as a noose.

He added: “Six teams are working to apprehend her husband, and the AIIMS doctor confirmed that other injury marks on her body were general in nature and not linked to the cause of death.”

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{{^usCountry}} The woman’s family, however, accused the police of mishandling the probe. “The delay in sending the belt for forensic analysis in itself showed a conspiracy. Why did they hand over the belt for forensic examination two days after the crime?” her father asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman’s family, however, accused the police of mishandling the probe. “The delay in sending the belt for forensic analysis in itself showed a conspiracy. Why did they hand over the belt for forensic examination two days after the crime?” her father asked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The victim’s family has also raised suspicion about the report, alleging that the sister of the victim’s mother-in-law is a Bhopal-based surgeon and could influence the second autopsy, if it were conducted at a city hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s family has also raised suspicion about the report, alleging that the sister of the victim’s mother-in-law is a Bhopal-based surgeon and could influence the second autopsy, if it were conducted at a city hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The victim’s father has also submitted an urgent representation to AIIMS Bhopal, requesting preservation of her remains and forensic evidence for a second post-mortem examination to be conducted at AIIMS in New Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s father has also submitted an urgent representation to AIIMS Bhopal, requesting preservation of her remains and forensic evidence for a second post-mortem examination to be conducted at AIIMS in New Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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