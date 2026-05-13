Six arrested, prohibitory orders issued after man assaulted over 'Love Jihad' in Bhopal

Six people, including a minor, were arrested and prohibitory issued in Bhopal after a man was assaulted over 'Love Jihad' allegations.

Large crowds gathered in the walled city, with the administration putting up prohibitions to prevent any escalation.(PTI/ Representational)

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Those arrested were charged for assaulting the man and outraging religious sentiments after the victim was allegedly found with a woman from another community at a hotel in Gautam Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

Protests followed in the wake of the incident, with the police registering an FIR later on the basis of videos which went viral on social media.

Large crowds gathered in the walled city, with the administration putting up prohibitions to prevent any escalation. Assistant commissioner of police Anil Vajpayee said, “Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the Old City area. The situation is under control.”

The incident and its aftermath

The incident took place on May 10, wherein a man was beaten up, smeared with cow dung and paraded on the street by members of a right wing organisation, PTI news agency reported. The video, which was circulated on social media, showed a group of men assaulting the man, whose clothes were allegedly torn. The mob is seen parading the man on the streets and shouting provocative slogans.

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{{^usCountry}} Police then identified and arrested the accused. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have denied any links with the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police then identified and arrested the accused. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have denied any links with the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The cops also registered a case under Section 299 (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings) and Section 291 (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Rohit Singh, Brijendra Prajapati, Jeetu Kushwah, Ranjit Suryavanshi, and Lala Ram Meena on Tuesday night. The accused were sent to judicial custody, while the minor was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and placed in a juvenile observation home on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cops also registered a case under Section 299 (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings) and Section 291 (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Rohit Singh, Brijendra Prajapati, Jeetu Kushwah, Ranjit Suryavanshi, and Lala Ram Meena on Tuesday night. The accused were sent to judicial custody, while the minor was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and placed in a juvenile observation home on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a mob protested against the incident and indulged in stone pelting, following which the police intervened and brought the situation under control. Teargas shells were used to disperse the mob, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a mob protested against the incident and indulged in stone pelting, following which the police intervened and brought the situation under control. Teargas shells were used to disperse the mob, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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On Wednesday, thousands of members of a community assembled near Taj-ul-Masajid, Peer Gate, and Imami Gate, continuing demonstrations until 1 PM. The protestors demanded strict action and the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA).

Congress MLAs Arif Masood and Atif Aqueel arrived at the spot and urged the people to maintain peace.

What did the notice issuing prohibitory orders say?

The order was issued by the office of the police commissioner under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

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