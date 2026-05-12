Protest outside SP MP house in Kheri over women’s quota ends with sweets, selfies

In an unusual political moment on Tuesday, a protest by BJP Mahila Morcha workers outside the residence of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Utkarsh Verma here took an unexpected turn after the lawmaker offered sweets and water to the demonstrators amid the scorching heat. SP MP Utkarsh Verma with the protesting BJP Mahila Morcha workers outside his residence in Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday. (HT)

Following a call by the party leadership, BJP Mahila Morcha members and office-bearers, including district president Manju Lata Srivastava, vice-president Kiran Agrawal, Divya Singh, Rashmi Gupta, Arti Nigam and Kirti Gupta, gathered outside Verma’s residence to protest against the SP’s stand on the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Amid slogans and placards raised by the protesters, Verma came out of his residence and distributed sweets and water bottles to the BJP workers, asking them to take a break from the heat.

“We are with you,” he told the protesters. However, he added, “The Women Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, but the BJP is misleading you only to fulfil their delimitation move under its garb.”

He urged the BJP Mahila Morcha activists to press upon their party leadership to implement the 33% reservation immediately.”

A brief exchange of arguments followed between the two sides over the legislation, but the protest ended peacefully, with several BJP workers later seen interacting and clicking selfies with the MP.