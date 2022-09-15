Home / India News / Bhopal’s teen serial killer lives in isolation cell at Sagar jail. Here’s why

Bhopal’s teen serial killer lives in isolation cell at Sagar jail. Here’s why

india news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 08:28 PM IST

The 19-year-old is allowed to leave his barrack only when he is brought for a shower in the company of a prison warden.

Shivprasad Dhruve did not like people sleeping on the job, and expressed his displeasure by killing watchmen he found asleep. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Shivprasad Dhruve did not like people sleeping on the job, and expressed his displeasure by killing watchmen he found asleep. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Shivprasad Dhurve, the teen who killed four security guards in Madhya Pradesh last month, has been put in a separate cellar at the Sagar central jail amid fears of other inmates. Given the nature of his offence, the jail administration is on high alert.

"Looking at his instincts, the serial killer has been kept with other prisoners. He is confined to an isolation cell. Six cases, including four serial killings, have been registered against him," jail superintendent Rakesh Bhangre told PTI.

The 19-year-old is allowed to leave his barrack only when he is brought for a shower in the company of a prison warden. He is not permitted to carry any utensils with him since he is considered capable of utilising any accessible item as a weapon, the jail superintendent said.

Watch: Bhopal serial killer stabs security guard, then sits next to his body

The plate on which he is served his meals is taken back immediately after he finishes eating, he added.

“Since he was brought in on September 6, his behaviour has been normal. Dhurve has asked for religious and educational books in Hindi and he is spending his time reading them,” Bhangre added.

So far he has had no visitors in prison, the official said.

Dhurve, who allegedly bludgeoned four security guards to death to become famous, targeted sleeping security guards. He killed three of them in Sagar district and the fourth one in Bhopal. The first three killings came to light in the space of 72 hours, while the fourth victim, from Bhopal, fell prey a few hours before Dhurve was arrested on September 2.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
madhya pradesh mp serial killer
madhya pradesh mp serial killer

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out