BHU students end stir after Firoz joins another department

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:16 IST

Students protesting the appointment of Firoz as assistant professor in the Banaras Hindu University’s Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV) called off their stir, terming it a victory, after Khan resigned. He will now teach Sanskrit in a different department of the varsity.

The circumstances surrounding his resignation are not clear, although the university denied that it played a role in it.

Firoz, who submitted his resignation on Monday, joined the department of Sanskrit in the faculty of arts at BHU, confirmed a university official who asked not to be named

“Dr Firoz joined the faculty of arts as an assistant professor on December 9. As soon as the semester examination concludes, he will start teaching BA classes. He will teach Abhigyan Sankuntalam, Meghdoot and many other topics,” said a senior professor in the department of Sanskrit who asked not to be named.

Firoz’s resignation from SVDV has come in for criticism from some of the university’s own teachers, with professor MP Ahirwar of department of ancient Indian history and archaeology calling it unfortunate. “It is very unfortunate that Dr Firoz, who was appointed after qualifying on the basis of merit, could not teach at the faculty of SVDV due to a protest by a handful of students. The BHU administration didn’t take any action against the protesting students. It looks as if the administration surrendered before them.”

Denying the allegation, BHU’s chief proctor professor OP Rai said there was no question of the varsity surrendering and claimed Firoz resigned on his own. “Dr Firoz applied for the post of assistant professor in three departments of three different faculties (the third being the department of Sanskrit and Samhita in the Ayurveda faculty). He was selected in all three on the basis of his performance in interviews, eligibility and merit. Finally, he chose to teach in the department of Sanskrit in the faculty of Arts.”

Firoz could not be reached for comment.

The students, who have been protesting for a little over a month hailed his resignation from SVDV and called off their stir, but only after the head of the department of Sahitya, Professor Umakant Chaturvedi, produced proof of his resignation.

Anand Mohan Jha, a student, said: “We have won. Our protest has yielded desired results. That is why we have ended our protest.”

Chaturvedi declined to comment on the issue.

Firoz was appointed assistant professor in the SVDV department on November 6 following which a group of students began a protest, which included sit-ins and signature campaigns.

Although the BHU backed Firoz, insisting his appointment has been made on the basis of qualification, he was unable to take classes amid the protests.