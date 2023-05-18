India's contribution to global greenhouse gas emission only 4%: Bhupender Yadav at HT G20 Agenda

Union environment, forest and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said India has contributed only about 4 per cent of global cumulative greenhouse gas emissions between 1850 and 2019, underlining how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured India cut down emissions at all levels – from industry to individual.

Union environment, forest and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav at HT G20 Agenda on Thursday.

Speaking at HT G20 Agenda in New Delhi, Yadav said, “The global community together today is emitting over 1.5 trillion tons of CO2 annually... The mindless consumption pattern is largely responsible for an alarming level of emission.”

At the conclave, top policymakers and experts shared their perspectives on green development, climate finance, and life, to secure a better future – one of India’s key agenda items as chair of the G20.

“With more than 17 per cent of the global population, India has contributed only about 4 per cent of global cumulative greenhouse gas emissions between 1850 and 2019,” the Union minister added.

Yadav also reminded that Africa, with 54 countries, accounts for only about 3 per cent of global emissions. Against this, 60 per cent of emissions have been contributed by developed nations.

“As per the UN environment programme, if 1 billion people adopt environment-friendly behaviour in their daily lives, global carbon emissions could drop by about 20 per cent,” Yadav said.

Claiming that climate action will find it difficult to move ahead without adequate climate finance, the minister said, “India considers the creation of a dedicated fund, a remarkably important development. But India is also concerned over the future of this fund.”

India walking the talk

Yadav said when it comes to India's commitment to net zero-emission by 2070, “we are walking the talk”. At the COP26, PM Modi declared ‘Panchamrita’ - a five-fold strategy to achieve this feat, the Union minister said.

