Home / India News / Bhupesh Baghel meets PM Modi, dicusses Census, G20

Bhupesh Baghel meets PM Modi, dicusses Census, G20

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 10, 2023 10:21 PM IST

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said there was a problem in the selection of beneficiaries for various schemes because no census was conducted after 2011, according to a release by the state government.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and discussed several pending issues including the decadal headcount, GST compensation and coal royalty, a statement by the Chhattisgarh government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in New Delhi on Friday (Twitter/bhupeshbaghel)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in New Delhi on Friday (Twitter/bhupeshbaghel)

Baghel said he urged PM Modi to conduct the census as soon as possible, saying the states were facing issues in the selection of beneficiaries due to the lack of updated data. The government statement said many eligible beneficiaries were being deprived of the benefits of schemes due to the delay in conducting the census and a letter was also written to PM Modi in this regard.

Baghel said he also discussed the plan for the G20 meeting in Chhattisgarh with PM Modi. Chhattisgarh will host the fourth permanent finance working group meeting of G-20 in September. “I have assured the Prime Minister of providing world-class arrangements for the guests of G-20,” he said.

The chief minister also spoke about the Millet Cafe started in Raipur.

The government statement said the chief minister also requested PM Modi to transfer the 4,170 crore recovered from the coal blocks of Chhattisgarh to the state government.

s. 4170 crores recovered from the coal blocks of Chhattisgarh state to the state, but the amount is yet to Baghel also said that like other states, Chhattisgarh is also facing a shortfall in commercial tax revenue after GST implementation. 1,375 crore is yet to be paid to Chhattisgarh from the date of implementation till June 30, 2022. This amount should be given to the state soon, the CM said, according to the statement.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out