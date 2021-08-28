Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhupesh Baghel returns to Raipur from Delhi, gets rousing reception at airport

On Friday, Baghel met Gandhi for the second time in four days and said that he had told “everything” to his leader. Asked if he would still be chief minister when Gandhi arrived in Chhattisgarh, Baghel said he had invited him “as chief minister”.
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel along with 53 MLAs including six ministers, six mayors and other senior leaders of the party reached Raipur airport at 3.10 pm. (PTI PHOTO.)

Thousands of Congress workers and office bearers gathered at the Raipur airport, on Saturday, to give a rousing reception to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who returned from Delhi after a meeting with the high command over the two-and-a-half-year power-sharing agreement with state health minister TS Singh Deo.

Baghel, along with 53 MLAs including six ministers, six mayors and other senior leaders of the party reached Raipur airport at 3.10 pm. Supporters had started gathering at the airport since 1 pm from nearby districts.

The CM, responding to questions from the media about the Delhi meeting, said, “Spoke to Rahul ji (Rahul Gandhi) in detail about Chhattisgarh. Apart from political discussions, we discussed on government schemes and the people of the state and finally I invited him to the state for which he has given his consent. Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Chhattisgarh next week.”

Baghel further said that Gandhi will be on a two-day visit and will also visit Bastar.

“He will stay for two days and will also visit central and north Chhattisgarh to see the ‘Chhattisgarh model’ of development and show it to the country. Gandhi will review the work done by the Chhattisgarh government for the welfare of farmers, tribal, women, youth and poor… Rahul ji will meet everyone,” Baghel said.

Earlier, on Saturday morning, Congress president of Raipur, Girish Dubey sent a message on social media appealing to the party workers to reach the airport by 1.30 pm to ‘welcome’ Baghel. Around 3,000 supporters from Raipur, Durg, Kabirdham, Balod and nearby districts were present in and outside the airport carrying party flags and placards.

The workers holding placards of “Bhupesh Hai toh Bharosa Hai” ( With Bhupesh there is trust ) raised slogans like “ Dilli Se Ayee Avaaz , Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad” and Chhattisgarh Ada hai , Bhupesh Baghel ke Sang khada hai” in support of Baghel.

Singh Deo on Thursday fuelled speculation about the change saying anyone who plays in a team “wants to be the captain”.

In December 2018, in the aftermath of the dominant Congress performance where they won 68 of 90 seats, even as the party’s Delhi leadership sought to put out leadership fires in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh emerged as a problem too. Four state leaders, Baghel, now Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, now speaker Charan Das Mahant and Singh Deo flew to Delhi; all eyeing the Chief Minister’s post.

As Mahant settled for speaker, friction between Baghel and Singh Deo meant that Sahu first emerged the frontrunner, but pushed by the idea that a third leader would take the top position, Baghel and Singh Deo along with Punia and Gandhi reportedly came to a power sharing arrangement.

