Bhupesh Baghel to work in UP if Congress wants someone else as Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that if the Congress high command wants to put someone else at the helm of the state’s affairs, then it will be so, adding that “such agreements” are common in a coalition government.

"The high command instructed me to take the oath (as chief minister), so I did. When they say someone else will be the chief minister, then it will be so. Such agreements happen in a coalition government," Baghel was quoted as saying by ANI.

Baghel, who spoke to reporters after a meeting with party leader Priyanka Gandhi, said the Congress has three-fourth majority in Chhattisgarh and if the high command hands him any responsibility in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, he would do go ahead with it.

“The Congress has a three-fourth majority in Chhattisgarh. I met (Congress general secretary) Priyanka Gandhi ji. Now meeting (senior leader) PL Punia ji. If the high command gives me any responsibility for upcoming elections in UP, I will do it," he told ANI.

Reports of friction between Baghel and the state health minister, TS Singh Deo, had been doing the rounds after the latter opposed the state government’s proposal to let private doctors set up hospitals in rural areas with the help of grants. On being asked about the rumoured friction, Deo told Hindustan Times “We are working together. I don’t think any work in the state is suffering”.

The health minister also denied any talks of a “formula” on the chief minister’s post. “This whole issue came into focus when a TV channel said the formula of sharing the CM’s for 2.5 years was finalised in Chhattisgarh. This is what happened when we were all called to Delhi by the central leaders during the pre-government formation days and since then everybody has been asking this question,” Deo told HT.

Punia, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Chhattisgarh, said, "As Baghel ji also cleared these things, there is no such understanding or any formula. There is no point in such a formula as the Congress has a three-fourth majority in Chhattisgarh. Such an agreement happens in coalition governments. Chhattisgarh is running with a three-fourth majority government."