Bhupesh Baghel visits Madpal School in Bastar, inaugurates renovation work

The students of Madpal Government School in the rural area of ​​Bastar are using 3D printers in their school's laboratory, making models of drones and alum in a chemistry lab, and performing numerous experiments. Along with this, knowledge is being acquired in a state-of-the-art way using smart classes.

Government Higher Secondary School, Madpal, is today recognised as a fully equipped educational institution of excellence in Bastar district. Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, during his two-day stay in Bastar, visited the school located in the Jagdalpur block. During his visit, he inaugurated renovation work done at the cost of ₹68 lakh and construction of an additional room at a cost of ₹31 lakh.

At a time when government schools equppied with modern facilities such as smart classes, computers, laboratories, library facilities seem far fetched, this Government School, which has all modern facilities for teaching and learning for the children, is like a dream.

The children in this school have all the facilities to perform new Science experiments.

Among those who visited the school along with the chief minister also include industries minister and district in-charge Kawasi Lakhma, Lok Sabha MP Deepak Baij, Rajya Sabha MP Phulodevi Netam, parliamentary secretary Rekhchand Jain, Kondagaon MLA Mohan Markam, Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi, Chitrakot MLA Rajman Benzam, sarpanch Vandana Nag, collector Rajat Bansal and senior superintendent of police Jitendra Meena.

The Chief Minister, during the visit, praised the innovations and excellent facilities for teaching as well as learning in the school.

Bhupesh Baghel also interacted with the children and asked them about their studies. He appreciated the district administration, school education department, school principal and the school staff for the facilities provided in the school.

While interacting with students, the chief minister asked them to make maximum use of the facilities available in the school. He interacted with students of class 10th and explained them the value of upholding one's culture. He said, “our culture is our identity. Our culture is the combined concept of our customs, colloquialism, language, way of life, art, tradition, belief, faith, value of life and architecture. We represent our culture”.

He said that Chhattisgarh and Bastar have their own cultural identities. He spoke about the personality and work of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh. On being asked by the Chief Minister, a student of class 10th, Gayatri Singh, read out text on "Chhattisgarh Environment - Art, Culture and Personality" from a book.

Baghel visited Atal Tinkering, Physics, Science and Chemistry labs in the school and inquired about the facilities available there. The students answered the question with full confidence. Chief Minister congratulated the children for this.

A Maths and Science exhibition was also organized in the school. The chief minister visited the exhibition and saw the models made by the children; he asked the students to explain the models in detail. Children had made useful models on topics such as division of mathematics, concept of multiplication, measurement of distances, narva, garuva, ghurva and bari, drip irrigation, water recycling, environmental protection. Models of auto sanitiser, fog sanitiser were also prepared to protect against coronavirus. Baghel appreciated imagination and creativity of the children. Many children had also prepared models based on jugaad from junk.

Under the continuous guidance of collector Rajat Bansal and with the special efforts of the state's education department, Government Higher Secondary School, Madpal, has today become a fully equipped educational institution of excellence in Bastar district.

Given the school's clean and beautiful infrastructure and availability of all the necessary resources, including modern labs and library, combined with qualified and committed teachers, the school can compete with the reputed private schools in terms of quality and availability of resources.

Due to proper arrangement of resources in this school, poor children of rural areas are getting quality education in a school located in a remote area.

At present, classes are being held for pre-secondary and higher secondary education in this school. A total of 562 children are studying in classes from class 6th to 12th, including 123 in pre-Secondary school and 439 in higher secondary school.

This entire school campus has been decorated in a very beautiful and attractive form. There are a total of 16 rooms in this school, housing separte rooms for the principal's office and staff room. Modern biology, physical and chemical laboratory and Atal Tinkering lab have also been established in the school as per the present times and knowledge of science.

Apart from this, 1-1 smart class with all facilities, library and sports room have also been constructed in the school. Along with proper electrical system, computer, printer, LCD projector set, OHP and drinking water, there are separate toilets for boys and girls.

Along with this, cultural platform, garden with lush green trees and plants, nutrition garden and cycle stand for the students have been constructed in the school premises.

The excellent system of Madpal Vidyalaya has proved that even in government schools located in villages, a model school can be made by providing proper resources including qualified teachers and necessary facilities.

The innaovations in the school have been made with a commendable effort of the state government and the district administration who aim to provide conducive educational environment and quality education to the rural children in their villages and nearby schools.

One of the students, named Savitri Manjhi, thanked Chief Minister Baghel for visiting them and providing all kinds of modern education facilities in the school.

