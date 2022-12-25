Biden decorates Christmas tree, Trudeau turns 51: Yuletide spirit prevails

The Yuletide spirit prevails as Christmas is being celebrated without curbs across India and other parts of the world on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden, the United Kingdom's Rishi Sunak and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau were among the world leaders who sent out greetings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Indian authorities are alert amid fears over likelihood of another Covid wave, PM Modi wished for "harmony and joy" to those reveling the festive spirit. "Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society. (sic)" he wrote on Twitter.

Joe Biden shared a picture of himself with his wife Jill as he tweeted: "Jill and I hope everyone is able to spend time with family and friends during the holiday season. We’re also holding a special place in our hearts for anyone missing a loved one during this time.

From our family to yours, we wish you a peaceful Christmas Eve."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On his official account, a photo was shared that showed US President Biden putting up decorations with his wife and the post read: "Just a few finishing touches! Hope you and your loved ones are having a great Christmas Eve. (sic)".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is celebrating his 51st birthday on Sunday amid festivity. He also shared a video message for his country. "Merry Christmas! Like millions of Canadians, my family is excited to gather around the Christmas tree and spend some quality time together. And as we look ahead to the new year, we’re also wishing you joy, health, love, and peace. (sic)," he tweeted. Trudeau also thanked the country's armed forces, healthcare workers and others who continue to work amid the festive season.

Similar was the message from Rishi Sunak, the premier of the United Kingdom. "To all the British people working over Christmas - thank you. Whether you’re in Mogadishu or Milton Keynes, I’m personally grateful for your sacrifice. (sic)" he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both Biden and Sunak have also kept Ukraine in their greetings where the war waged by Russia is now in its 11th month.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the US this week to meet Biden.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON