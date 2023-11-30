Big boost to defence as 97 Tejas aircraft, 156 Prachand helicopters procurement gets clearance

In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, the Defence Acquisition Council has cleared the procurement of 97 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The council has also approved the procurement of 156 Prachand attack helicopters for the Indian Army.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes sortie on a Tejas fighter aircraft in Bengaluru.(X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to defence officials, the Tejas fighter jets cost around ₹65,000 crore.The council has also approved the upgrade plane of 84 Su-30MKI fighters used by the Indian Air Force. Collectively, the proposal costs around ₹1.6 lakh crore, according to officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today, the Defence Ministry has cleared the proposal for the acquisition of 97 LCA mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force at a cost of around ₹65,000 crores. Proposal for buying 156 LCH Prachand choppers have also been approved by the Defence Acquisition Council along with the upgrade plan of 84 Su-30MKI fighters has also been cleared: these proposals are worth ₹1.6 lakh crore and are indigenous projects,” unidentified defence officials were quoted as saying by ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail