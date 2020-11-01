e-paper
Home / India News / Big cat recaptured 24 hours after it escaped from cage in Kerala

Big cat recaptured 24 hours after it escaped from cage in Kerala

The tigress was tranquillized inside the Neyyar Lion Safari Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

india Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The tigress was first captured in Wayanad last week and brought to the Neyyar LionSafari Park in Thiruvananthapuram.
The tigress was first captured in Wayanad last week and brought to the Neyyar LionSafari Park in Thiruvananthapuram.(HT PHOTO)
         

Forest and police officials heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday after they managed to recapture a tigress which escaped from captivity in the Neyyar Lion Safari Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

Officials said the operation to recapture the tigress was like a hide and seek game but they managed to tranquillize the animal within 24 hours of its escape. A team led by Dr Aurn Zacharia spotted the animal and tranquillized it.

Officials said it was tired and would need some time to get out of the effect of the tranquillizer.

State Forest Minister K Raju said a decision on the rehabilitation of the big cat will be taken after its recovery. Some experts want it to be released back into the wild but others want it to be shifted to a zoo. Officials said it will seek the advice of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The tigress was trapped in Wayanad last week and brought to Neyyar for treatment and rehabilitation but broke the cage and escaped Saturday afternoon triggering enough panic in the area. Personnel of the rapid response team of the forest department guarded the park all night to prevent it from coming out of the park though it was fenced. The forest department was worried that in case the tigress escaped from the park it could head into a populated area near a lake adjoining the safari.

The animal was trapped in Wayanad last week after it killed many domestic animals and triggered panic in the area. After it was captured, forest officials discovered that it was slightly injured and decided to shift it to Neyyar Safari Park for treatment.

Meanwhile, the government has announced Rs 10 lakh relief to a tribal youth killed in elephant attack in Aralam Farm in Kannur, north Kerala on Saturday. Local people said he was the eighth person to be killed by an elephant this year. “An elephant herd had strayed and were staying in the fringe areas of the forest for some time. We will continue our efforts to push them into the deep forests,” the forest minister said.

