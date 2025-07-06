Big development for UK's F-35B fighter jet, stranded at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport, after 23 days

The British F-35B fighter jet, which was grounded in Kerala since June 14, is being towed from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Sunday. A team of aviation engineers from the UK was deployed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport to repair the F-35B Lightning jet of Britain’s Royal Navy, as the aircraft remained stranded following an emergency landing last month. A CISF personnel stands guard near the British F-35 fighter jet that made an emergency landing after running low on fuel at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, 2025.(@CISFHQrs)

Earlier in the day, a team of technical experts arrived on board the British Royal Force A400M Atlas in Kerala to fix the technical issue affecting the aircraft.

A British High Commission Spokesperson said that the UK has accepted the offer to move the plane to the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and that the aircraft will be transported as per the standard procedure.

"A UK engineering team has deployed to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess and repair the UK F-35B aircraft, which landed following an emergency diversion. The UK has accepted the offer of a space in the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, and are in discussions to finalise arrangements with relevant authorities," a British High Commission spokesperson said.

"In line with standard procedure, the aircraft will be moved following the arrival of UK engineers, who are carrying specialist equipment necessary for the movement and repair process," the spokesperson said.

The statement further said that the UK remains grateful for the support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and the airport teams.

The F-35B Lightning jet, one of the leading fighter jets worth over $110 million, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport on June 14. British officials said that the jet could not return to the carrier due to rough sea conditions.

The team of engineers from the UK were originally scheduled to arrive on July 2, but the visit was postponed for unknown reasons, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

The aircraft has been parked at a bay at the Thiruvananthapuram airport and is being guarded by a six-member team from the HMS Prince of Wales.

The F-35B is the only fifth-generation jet with short take-off and vertical landing capabilities, making it ideal for operating from smaller decks, austere bases, and ships.