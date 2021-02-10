Big projects for poll-bound states in budget: Kapil Sibal alleges bias

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday, during a discussion on the budget in the Rajya Sabha, accused the government of indulging in vote bank politics by awarding big infrastructure projects to poll-bound states - Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

“The government engages in vote bank politics in the budget. And it engages in note bank politics outside the budget,” the Congress leader said.

Road projects worth ₹25,000 crore have been announced for West Bengal. ₹65,000 crore has been allocated for road and highways project in Kerala, while ₹3,400 crore has been marked for Assam. In Tamil Nadu, ₹1.03 lakh crore has been earmarked for national highway projects. All these states are set to go to polls in the next few months.

Sibal said while everyone supported the self-reliant India movement, it was for the government to answer if India’s farmers, Dalits, minorities, small traders and micro, small and medium enterprises were also ‘Atmanirbhar.’

“86% of farmers own less than five acres of land. Are they Atmanirbhar? Is that why they are protesting peacefully at Delhi’s borders? You have to answer,” Sibal said.

The Congress leader said several factors indicated that the country’s economy was in a poor shape even before the Covid pandemic erupted. He said the government managed the economy badly during the last six years and alleged that the country’s assets were owned by “4-5 big boys and one very big boy is everywhere”.

“In 2018, 1% of people owned 58% of the country’s assets. And in 2019, 1% people owned 73% of the assets. This is a classic case of crony capitalism,” he said.

He accused the government of indulging in jugglery of data and establishing “an oligarchic economic order”.

“You have been in power for six years. No more excuses. Your report card will be looked into,” he said.

