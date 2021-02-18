Big recovery of assault rifles and ‘war-like’ stores from forest area in Jammu

Automatic assault rifles including AK 47 and other arms and ammunition were recovered in large quantity from Makkhidhar forest of Reasi district in Jammu on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, said security officials. The recovery comes at a time when a group of foreign envoys is visiting Jammu and Kashmir for a first-hand account of the ground situation and the developmental works after the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state.

"On Wednesday late evening, an intelligence input was received from a reliable source regarding suspicious activity in the remote and dense forests of Makkhidar in the Reasi district. These war-like stores were spread over a large area in remote uninhabited forests,” said a Defence spokesman.

The recovered cache of arms comprises AK-47 rifles, SLR rifle, 303 rifle, 2 pistols with magazines, ammunition, 4 under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenades, an entire box of AK-47 ammunition, and radio sets.

Persistent and coordinated joint search by Indian Army and police, duly supported by local intelligence units, led to the successful unearthing of weapons and ‘war-like’ stores, the spokesperson said.

A group of foreign envoys, on a two-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir, arrived in Jammu on Thursday and met chief justice Pankaj Mithal and other judges of the high court before having a luncheon meeting with lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. The envoys were scheduled to interact with political leaders and members of the civil society before flying back to Delhi in the evening.

Security officials say terrorists are facing an acute shortage of weapons and are desperate to disrupt peace and development in the region after the successful conclusion of the district development council (DDC) elections process.

Reasi district recorded more than 80% voting during the DDC elections- the highest in the Union Territory.