Big Trinamool stir outside Assam hotel where rebel Maha MLAs are camping. Video

Maharashtra crisis: Around 40 MLAs are believed to be sequestered at a hotel in Guwahati. 
Maharashtra crisis: Several Trinamool workers gathered outside the hotel in Assam. 
Published on Jun 23, 2022 12:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A huge protest erupted on Thursday afternoon outside the hotel in Assam's Guwahati where rebel Maharashtra leader Eknath Shinde has been camping with oher MLAs who are said to be supporting his coup against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The protest was led by Trinamool's Assam unit chief Ripun Bora, news agency ANI reported. Many other workers were seen raising slogans in the clip.

The stir broke out as Shinde spends day 2 in the BJP-ruled state along with other legislators who are backing his rebellion. On Wednesday, he had said that he has support of over 46 lawmakers of the state assembly. Three more MLAs were reported to have reached the hotel in the northeastern state, joining the breakaway faction.

Shinde needs support of at least 37 of 55 Sena MLAs to split the party and avoid any action under the anti-defection law. While reports suggest 34 MLAs of the party and some independents are already in the hotel, it's yet to be seen if he would be able to pull through his coup.

Meanwhile, it was seen as highly unusual for the Trinamool Congress to have organised a stir at a time Uddhav Thackeray was dealing with one of the biggest political challenges of his political career.

