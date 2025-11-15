After blank tally in Bihar, big update on Prashant Kishor from Jan Suraaj chief

Uday Singh, president of Prashant Kishor-founded Jan Suraaj Party, has has said that PK will continue to be involved in politics, and is committed to working for the development of Bihar. Political strategist-turned-leader Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), dubbed the 'X factor' in the Bihar election, failed to open its account in the 243-member assembly.(PTI File Photo)

"Certainly, he (Prashant Kishor) will continue to be there (in Bihar). We didn't enter politics at the behest of JD(U); we won't leave at their behest either. We can think of leaving only when we feel that a change has set in in Bihar," Uday Singh told news agency ANI.

He pointed towards the incumbent Nitish Kumar-led NDA government's "cash distribution" for women as a major factor in the NDA's sweeping victory. "This will put pressure on Bihar's economy. It is beyond my understanding how and when it will come out of this debt cycle," he said.

He insisted that the JSP is “not disheartened”.

"We know what is to be done. We will keep working and fulfil the 'Bihar badlav' (promise of change) that we had spoken about," he further said.

Jan Suraaj Party, founded by strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, faced a major setback in its electoral debut, failing to win a single seat despite contesting nearly all 243 constituencies in the 2025 Bihar assembly Election.

Kishor officially launched the Jan Suraaj Party on October 2, 2024, in Patna, although the organisation had been active as a group since 2022.

Despite its high-profile launch and extensive statewide outreach, the party could not make a mark, as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got a landslide win.

The NDA secured 202 out of 243 seats, marking the second time it has crossed the 200-seat mark (the first being in 2010 with 206 seats) in Bihar. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, followed closely by the JD(U) with 85. Other NDA partners also performed strongly, with LJPRV winning 19, HAMS 5, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha 4.

The Mahagathbandhan witnessed significant losses. The RJD won 25 seats, CPI(ML)(L) 2, IIP 1, and CPI(M) 1.