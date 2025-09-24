Bihar: 10 students suspended, 29 fined after clash at Bhagalpur College of Engineering

Bhagalpur: Ten students of Bhagalpur College of Engineering (BCE) in Bihar were suspended for a year and 29 others fined following a clash on campus on September 12, which left four people injured. BCE principal Roy said that the action was taken after scrutinising CCTV footage. (bcebhagalpur.ac.in)

Ten civil engineering sixth-semester students have been suspended for a year by the BCE administration, while 12 students were slapped with a fine of ₹25,000 each and 17 students a fine of ₹10,000, according to BCE officials.

“We have taken the decision on the basis of the report of the committee constituted to probe the incident, and disciplinary action has been taken against 39 students. An order in this regard has already been issued by the college administration on Tuesday,” BCE principal O.P. Roy said, adding that the parents of the 39 students have been notified.

Roy said that the action was taken after scrutinising CCTV footage. “Police have also been informed about the action taken against the students. Such activities are strictly prohibited on the campus,” he added.

The clash had reportedly broken out between two groups of students on the college premises after some students were thrashed by seniors, allegedly as part of ragging, on September 12. Four students were injured, and one of them is currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna.

The college administration has directed all hostel boarders except first-year students to vacate the premises.

“Police have registered FIRs on the basis of the complaints filed by the family members of the victims,” a college official said.