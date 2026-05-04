Bihar: 6 dead, several injured as storm, lightning and fire ravage villages in East Champaran

At least six people died and several others got injured after storm, lightning, and fire ravages villages in East Champaran, Bihar.

6 dead, several injured as storm, lightning and fire ravage villages in Bihar. (PTI @screengrab)

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The video shows fire spreading rapidly across the area, with residents seen fleeing for safety and trying to save themselves.

In a separate incident, five people were killed and 10 others injured after a container truck rammed into a bus and a pickup vehicle in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place around 3:30 am near Belwaiya Mathiya Mor on the Ara-Mohania National Highway under Dinara police station limits in the district.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the deaths and announced ex gratia compensation of ₹4 lakh each for the dependents of the deceased, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, "Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed deep condolences over the untimely death of the five people, and prayed to the almighty to grant strength to the bereaved families."

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{{^usCountry}} The deceased have been identified as Ashok Kumar Singh (45), Pintu Kumar (35), and Rameshwar Singh (38), all residents of Mathiya village, Chhotu Kumar (20) of Misraulia village, and Ramvrat Singh (44) of Bhagwanpur village in Kaimur district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased have been identified as Ashok Kumar Singh (45), Pintu Kumar (35), and Rameshwar Singh (38), all residents of Mathiya village, Chhotu Kumar (20) of Misraulia village, and Ramvrat Singh (44) of Bhagwanpur village in Kaimur district. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dinara SHO Dharmendra Prasad said, "All the victims were returning to their village after attending a tilak ceremony. Near the village turn, people had stopped the bus and pickup vehicle, and were getting down when an uncontrolled container truck crashed into them, resulting in five deaths and injuries to 10 others." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dinara SHO Dharmendra Prasad said, "All the victims were returning to their village after attending a tilak ceremony. Near the village turn, people had stopped the bus and pickup vehicle, and were getting down when an uncontrolled container truck crashed into them, resulting in five deaths and injuries to 10 others." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that the container truck has been seized, but the driver managed to flee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the container truck has been seized, but the driver managed to flee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination at Sasaram Sadar Hospital, and later handed over to the families," Prasad added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination at Sasaram Sadar Hospital, and later handed over to the families," Prasad added. {{/usCountry}}

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The injured were taken to the Dinara Primary Health Centre for treatment, where doctors referred them to Sasaram Sadar Hospital after providing first aid.

Two of the injured have also been referred to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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