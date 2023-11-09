Bihar assembly clears bill to hike reservation to 75%

The Bihar Assembly on Thursday cleared a Bill to increase the reservations in government jobs and educational institutions from the existing 60% (including 10% mandated for the economically weaker sections by the Centre) to 75%, PTI reported.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)

The Bill provisions for an 18% quota for other backward classes (OBCs), 25% for extremely backward classes (EBCs), 20% for scheduled castes (SCs) and 2% for scheduled tribes (STs).

The decision comes two days after the proposal to increase the reservation was cleared by the Bihar cabinet in a special meeting.

At the time, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that the Bill would be brought in to effect the quota hike for backward classes in accordance with their share in the state’s population, as reflected in the findings of the caste survey held in the state.

According to the first set of caste survey findings released by the Bihar government on October 2 this year, backward classes, comprising other backward classes (OBCs) and extremely backward classes (EBCs), constitute 64% of the state’s population.

According to the socio-economic data from the caste survey report that was tabled in the legislature on Tuesday, 34% of Bihar’s population are “poor”, which means their monthly income is below ₹6,000.

Speaking after the debate on the caste survey report with socio-economic data, Kumar said the decision to hike quota would be possible because of unanimous decisions taken on the caste survey by all parties.

“Bihar has done detailed work to bring all the facts before everyone. After 75% quota, there will be 25% free seats. Increase in quota will allow OBCs and EBCs to have a larger share in keeping with their population. Those who say their caste numbers have come down or some castes have inflated figures are talking trash. This is the first caste survey after 1931. How do they know their numbers without any study?” he had asked.

The Opposition BJP in the state also extended its support to the decision to increase the quota.

“BJP gave its full support to the increase in reservation limits in Bihar. The 16% reservation to SCs should be increased to 20%. We requested that the 1% reservation for the STs should be increased to 2%. BJP has always extended support to any party when it is for reservation,” state BJP president Samrat Chowdhary had said.

