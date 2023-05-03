Bihar cabinet okays over 178k teachers’ appointments

PATNA: The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to recruit 178,026 teachers for primary, middle and higher classes under the state’s education department, a senior government official said.

The cabinet approved the proposal to recruit 57,618 teachers for higher secondary (classes 11 and 12), 33,186 for secondary (classes 9 and 10), 1,745 middle (classes 6 to 8) and 85,477 for primary (classes 1 to 5) (Representational image)

Talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, state’s additional chief secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said the recruitment will be done by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The cabinet approved the proposal to recruit 57,618 teachers for higher secondary (classes 11 and 12), 33,186 for secondary (classes 9 and 10), 1,745 middle (classes 6 to 8) and 85,477 for primary (classes 1 to 5), he added.

“The cabinet approved the proposal to recruit 1.78 lakh [178,026] teachers for different classes. The recruitment will be done by the Bihar Public Service Commission. The entire recruitment process will be completed very soon…positively by the end of this year,” Siddharth said.

All new positions will be created under the education department by phasing out equal number of posts recruited under the previously prevalent system of appointment through urban local bodies (ULBs) and panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) on fixed pay, the senior state official added.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also gave its nod to the proposal of the transport department to ban operations of all commercial vehicles that are more than 15 years old and diesel-powered buses and autos in Gaya and Muzaffarpur districts from October 1 this year, Siddharth said, adding the decision came in view of rising level of air pollution.

He added that the department will soon issue a circular so that the owners of city buses/autos could plan the switchover to CNG buses in time and escape penalty.

