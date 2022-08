Bihar cabinet expansion: Check the list of ministers, their portfolios here

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet Tuesday - days after the Janata Dal (United) boss took oath as chief minister for an eighth time. He was joined by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (and former rival) Tejashwi Yadav, who became his deputy. The Bihar cabinet has room for 36 ministers (based on the assembly strength of 243) and 31 were sworn in today. Of these, over half were from the RJD, with 11 from Nitish Kumar's JDU, two from the Congress and one from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. The 31st cabinet member is an independent lawmaker.

The BJP-JDU Bihar government collapsed this month after Nitish Kumar walked out of the alliance and returned to the Mahagathbandhan fold.

Soon after the swearing-in, the portfolios have also been distributed. Chief minister Nitish Kumar has kept home department, deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav gets health department, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary gets finance department, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav to be the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Check the list of ministers who have taken oath so far:

RJD:

Tej Pratap Yadav

Alok Mehta

Ramanand Yadav

Surendra Prasad Yadav

Lalit Kumar Yadav

Chanda Shekhar

Kumar Sarvajeet

Samir Kumar Mahaseth

Chandrashekhar

Jitendra Kumar Rai

Anita Devi

Sudhakar Singh

Israel Mansuri

Surendra Ram

Kartikeya Singh

Shahnawaz Alam

Shamim Ahmed

JD(U):

Vijay Kumar Chowdhary

Bijendra Yadav

Ashok Chowdhary

Shravan Kumar

Leshi Singh

Madan Sahni

Sheela Kumari Mandal

Sunil Kumar

Mohd Zama Khan

Jayant Raj

Congress:

Afaq Alam

Murari Gautam

HAM-S:

Santosh Kumar Suman

Independent:

Sumit Kumar Singh