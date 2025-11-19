Bihar cabinet set to take oath tomorrow. Who will be the deputy CM?

All eyes are set on the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar's fresh cabinet on Thursday at Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan. JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, the state's longest serving chief minister is set to reclaim the top political post again. As people await the new government formation and portfolio allocation, there are several names in fray. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with NDA leaders presenting resignation letter to Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhawan in Patna on Wednesday.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

With JD(U) electing Nitish Kumar as the leader of NDA party legislature in the state, 20 other ministers will be taking oath tomorrow.

Who will be the deputy CM of Bihar?

Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who served as Nitish Kumar's deputies in the previous regime are eyeing the key posts again. On Wednesday, Samrat Chaudhary was chosen as the BJP legislature party leader and Vijay Kumar Sinha as the deputy leader.

The duo is again being considered for the coveted post, alongside Mangal Pandey of the saffron party, as per a report by the ABP. Sinha is reportedly being considered as a candidate for the Speaker’s post.

Chaudhary won from the Tarapur constituency in the recent assembly elections as he defeated RJD's Arun Kumar and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP)’s Sakaldeo Bind. Similarly, Sinha won from Lakhisarai, while Pandey bagged the Siwan seat for the NDA.

Is LJPRV chief Chirag Paswan eyeing the key post too?

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan as reportedly aiming for the deputy chief minister’s post, but his demands were resisted by BJP and JD(U).

According to a report by The Times of India, the parties of the NDA alliance group held extensive internal consultations on Tuesday to discuss the the ministerial roles and the structure of the new government in Bihar. With 19 MLAs Chirag Paswan’s party is seen as a key mobiliser of Dalit votes.