Bihar ready for next NDA stint; names float for deputy CM, other key posts

Ground is set in Bihar for the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government after the alliance's landslide victory with 202 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls. Chief minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar is set to resign on November 19 and is likely to take oath as chief minister again on Thursday at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. JDU supremo Nitish Kumar with BJP's Samrat Choudhary during inspection of preparations ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar Cabinet, at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna. (PTI)

Follow live updates on Bihar government formation here.

With JD(U) electing Nitish as its legislative party leader, 20 other ministers will be taking oath with the nine time CM as well, reports said. All eyes are now on government formation and portfolio allocation with several names in fray.

The coveted deputy CM post

In the previous NDA government, Bihar had two deputy chief ministers, BJP's Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. The duo is again being considered for the coveted post, alongside Mangal Pandey of the saffron party, as per a report by the ABP.

Also read: Delhi blast: Owaisi condemns suicide bombing as ‘haram’ with a potshot at Amit Shah

Sinha is reportedly being considered as a candidate for the Speaker’s post. Chaudhary won from the Tarapur constituency in the recent assembly elections as he defeated RJD's Arun Kumar and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP)’s Sakaldeo Bind. Similarly, Sinha won from Lakhisarai, while Pandey bagged the Siwan seat for the NDA.

LJP's push for deputy CM post

According to reports, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan was also claiming the deputy chief minister’s post. However, his demands were resisted by BJP and JD(U). The Times of India reported that the parties of the NDA alliance group held extensive internal consultations on Tuesday to discuss the the ministerial roles and the structure of the new government in Bihar. With 19 MLAs Chirag Paswan’s party is seen as a key mobiliser of Dalit votes.

Frontrunners for Bihar assembly speaker post

Suspense looms over the key position of House speaker, which was held by BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav in the outgoing government. Among the frontrunners for the position are BJP’s Prem Kumar and JD(U)’s Vijay Chowdhary, HT reported earlier.

Also read: Will India have to send Sheikh Hasina on Bangladesh's extradition request? What treaties say

JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav, who served as the deputy speaker, in the outgoing assembly, is also among those in race for the post, Indian Express reported.

Likely ministers in the new Bihar cabinet

Reports said that several former JD(U) ministers are likely to be retained in the new NDA government, including Bijendra Yadav, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Jama Khan, Shravan Kumar, Lesi Singh, Ratnesh Sada and Madan Sahni. JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha and Kaladhar Mandal may be get a berth in the new government, ABP reported.

Also read: 'Putting them in gas chambers': What SC said on sports activities in Delhi-NCR schools amid rising pollution

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), Upendra Kushwaha’s wife Sneh Lata is reportedly being considered for a ministerial post.