Bihar election results 2025 live updates: Lalu Yadav family feud deepens; NDA preps govt formation formula

Bihar election results 2025 live updates: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar being congratulated by deputy chief minister Vijay Sinha on the massive victory of NDA in Bihar assembly elections, in Patna on Sunday.

Bihar election 2025 live updates: Bihar is set to get its next government after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls by winning 202 seats out the 243-member assembly, with Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as the single largest party with 89 seats in its kitty, closely followed by its ally Janata Dal (United) which won 85 seats. Another NDA ally, Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), also won 19 seats. All eyes are now on how the NDA will form the government in Bihar and who will be its pick for minsiterial posts. On Saturday, leaders in the NDA said that the government formation in Bihar would take place in two or three days. The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal could only win 25 seats and its Mahagathbandhan ally Congress won a mere six seats, with the alliance tally at just 35 overall. Right after the embarrassing defeat, another jolt hit RJD as Lalu Yadav's daughter and Tejashwi Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya announced on Saturday and that she is quitting politics and disowning her family. She also levelled serious allegations against Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides of mistreating her. On Sunday, Rohini said that she is moving to Mumbai because her mother-in-law is “extremely worried” about her. Rohini is married to a Singapore-based software engineer. Bihar election 2025 | Key points On Sunday, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha separately met BJP's election in-charge in Bihar and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the NDA's preparations to form a government in Bihar.

Both Manji and Kushwaha reportedly discussed government formation in Bihar and how their parties will be placed in the state cabinet during their meetings with Pradhan, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

After NDA's landslide victory, CPI(M-L) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya demanded on Monday a thorough review of the Bihar assembly polls result.

"This result is not only contrary to our expectations, it is also beyond our understanding. This unprecedented election result deserves a thorough review," he said.

Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya, a day after dropping the bombshell, doubled down on her allegations against her brother and his allies and said that she had “disowned” only her brother.

In her posts, she alleged she had been subjected to “filthy abuses” and claimed someone had even tried to hit her with a slipper during an altercation involving two of Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides, Sanjay Yadav, now an RJD Rajya Sabha MP, and Rameez, a long-time associate.

