Bihar election results 2025 live updates: Lalu Yadav family feud deepens; NDA preps govt formation formula
Bihar election results 2025 live updates: NDA allies Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reportedly to discuss government formation in Bihar.
- 10 Mins ago‘Wish their family remains united’: JDU leader on Yadav family feud
- 26 Mins ago‘Dynastic politics crumbling,' says BJP leader amid Yadav family fued
- 32 Mins agoJitan Ram Manjhi meets Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde
- 46 Mins agoBihar cabinet meeting on Monday to pave way for new govt
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoECI lifts Model Code of Conduct after Bihar assembly polls end
Bihar election 2025 live updates: Bihar is set to get its next government after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls by winning 202 seats out the 243-member assembly, with Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as the single largest party with 89 seats in its kitty, closely followed by its ally Janata Dal (United) which won 85 seats. Another NDA ally, Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), also won 19 seats....Read More
All eyes are now on how the NDA will form the government in Bihar and who will be its pick for minsiterial posts. On Saturday, leaders in the NDA said that the government formation in Bihar would take place in two or three days.
The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal could only win 25 seats and its Mahagathbandhan ally Congress won a mere six seats, with the alliance tally at just 35 overall.
Right after the embarrassing defeat, another jolt hit RJD as Lalu Yadav's daughter and Tejashwi Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya announced on Saturday and that she is quitting politics and disowning her family. She also levelled serious allegations against Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides of mistreating her. On Sunday, Rohini said that she is moving to Mumbai because her mother-in-law is “extremely worried” about her. Rohini is married to a Singapore-based software engineer.
Bihar election 2025 | Key points
- On Sunday, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha separately met BJP's election in-charge in Bihar and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the NDA's preparations to form a government in Bihar.
- Both Manji and Kushwaha reportedly discussed government formation in Bihar and how their parties will be placed in the state cabinet during their meetings with Pradhan, news agency PTI reported citing sources.
- After NDA's landslide victory, CPI(M-L) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya demanded on Monday a thorough review of the Bihar assembly polls result.
- "This result is not only contrary to our expectations, it is also beyond our understanding. This unprecedented election result deserves a thorough review," he said.
- Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya, a day after dropping the bombshell, doubled down on her allegations against her brother and his allies and said that she had “disowned” only her brother.
- In her posts, she alleged she had been subjected to “filthy abuses” and claimed someone had even tried to hit her with a slipper during an altercation involving two of Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides, Sanjay Yadav, now an RJD Rajya Sabha MP, and Rameez, a long-time associate.
Bihar election 2025 live updates: ‘Wish their family remains united’: JDU leader on Yadav family feud
Bihar election 2025 live updates: After winning from Kesaria assembly constituency, JDU candidate Shalini Mishra expressed gratitude to Bihar for NDA's “resounding” victory and said that the people of Bihar never wanted “jungle raj”.
On the statement of Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, she said, "This is extremely unfortunate. This should not happen in any family... It is not true to say that Tejashwi Yadav is doing politics alone. He is the son of Lalu Yadav, and that is why he is carrying out his politics... He should first take care of his family and then talk about Bihar. I wish that their family remains united..."
Bihar election 2025 live updates: ‘Dynastic politics crumbling,' says BJP leader amid Yadav family fued
Bihar election 2025 live updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Boora Narsaiah Goud, while reacting to the allegations made by Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya against her brother Tejashwi and his aides, said that the ‘dynastic politics is now crumbling’.
"Dynastic politics is now crumbling as families fight for power, wealth, and status. This is not limited to Lalu Prasad Yadav's family in Bihar. The rift between families is primarily due to power sharing and the vast wealth acquired through corrupt means... And that is what has happened in Bihar..." he said.
Bihar election 2025 live updates: Jitan Ram Manjhi meets Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde
Bihar election 2025 live updates: Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi met union minister and BJP's election in-charge in Bihar Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Sunday to congratulate them on Bihar victory.
“Met NDA workers who tirelessly toiled to ensure a resounding victory for NDA in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, I met Honorable Union Minister and Bihar BJP in-charge Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji and BJP General Secretary Shri Vinod Tawde ji at their Delhi residence and congratulated them on the victory,” he wrote on X.
Bihar election 2025 live updates: Bihar cabinet meeting on Monday to pave way for new govt
The last meeting of the outgoing cabinet in Bihar is scheduled to be held on Monday. According to a notification of the cabinet secretariat department, the council of ministers will meet on Monday, when, according to a senior JD(U) leader, a resolution will be passed to "authorise" Kumar to meet the governor with the proposal to dissolve the outgoing assembly
Bihar election 2025 live updates: ECI lifts Model Code of Conduct after Bihar assembly polls end
The Election Commission on Sunday informed that it has lifted the Model Code of Conduct after completion of the election process in Bihar, as well as the bypolls in six States and one Union Territory.
The Model Code of Conduct was extended till November 16, to maintain law and order following the counting of votes for the Bihar polls and the bypolls in the six states and one Union Territory on November 14.