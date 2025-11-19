Delhi blast: Owaisi condemns suicide bombing as ‘haram’ with a potshot at Amit Shah

Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the undated video of Delhi blast accused Dr Umar Un Nabi, in which he is heard justifying suicide bombing as “martyrdom”, as Owaisi termed the recent suicide blast near Delhi's Red Fort as terrorism. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also questioned home minister Amit Shah over his claims that no local Kashmiri had joined a terror outfit in the last six months. (PTI)

Chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Owaisi said, “Suicide is haram in Islam and the killing of innocents is a grave sin. Such acts are also against the law of the land. They are not “misunderstood” in any way. This is terrorism and nothing else.”

Also read: Delhi Red Fort blast: 80-sec video glorifying suicide attack found in Umar’s phone

Owaisi questions Amit Shah

Owaisi also posed questions to home minister Amit Shah over the law and order situation as he revoked his remarks post Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev where Shah had claimed that no local Kashmiri had joined terror groups in the last six months. “Where did this group come from then? Who is accountable for the failure to detect this group?” he wrote on X.

Video recovered from Dr Umar's phone

Investigators retrieved an 80-second-long video from Red Fort blast accused Dr Umar's phone where he justifies suicide bombing.

The critical evidence was unearthed after the detention and subsequent interrogation of Zahoor Illahi, brother of Umar who was driving the explosive-laden car that blasted outside Red Fort on November 10 killing 12 people, officials said on Tuesday.

Also read: Nitish to quit, and return? 'Surprises' likely in new Bihar govt; oath tomorrow

The video, in which Dr Umar Nabi speaks in English, is getting viral on the social media and he is seen defending the suicide bombings. Investigators told HT that though mobile phone of Dr Umar was damaged, however, forensic teams were able to retrieve data which could be useful for investigators. Sources said the data is now being carefully scanned by police experts.

Most radical in the “white collar terror module”

Investigators say that among all the doctors part of the white collar terror network, Dr Umar was the most radical who believed in suicide bombings. He had even tried to motivate Jasir Bilal ,alias Danish, who was arrested by NIA on Monday, to become a suicide bomber.

Also read: BJP vs Congress after Red Fort bomber's video justifying 'suicide attacks' goes viral

At the time of blast, the police say, Umar was using two phones, however the investigators are trying to establish how many phones or SIM cards were in his possession. Police say that they aren’t clear about the location of the video where it was shot. However, officials say they are trying to find out the place the video was shot most probably using mobile camera.