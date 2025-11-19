Bihar new govt: Nitish resigns as CM today, likely to return tomorrow but ‘surprises’ possible; suspense over dy CM

Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar will resign on Wednesday, November 19, to pave way for a fresh National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, likely with his as CM again, which will take oath on Thursday at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar inspecting preparation of oath ceremony of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which will be held on November 20 at Gandhi Maidan in Patna(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times))

While there is no official statement on Nitish Kumar returning as the CM for the NDA government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JD(U), statements by alliance leaders hinted at it and also of a “surprise elements” in the new cabinet.

The current Bihar assembly’s term ends on November 22, and the 18th assembly will be constituted on or before that date.

Bihar govt formation | Top points

-Bihar govt swearing-in ceremony: The swearing in ceremony of a fresh NDA-led government is set to take place from 11 am on Thursday, November 20, at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on, in the presence of dignitaries from across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states will be present at the swearing-in to make it the grandest so far,” an earlier HT report quoted a senior BJP leader as saying, on request of anonymity.

-Nitish returning as CM? Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar met governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday to apprise him about the cabinet decision recommending dissolution of the current legislative assembly. JD(U) minister in outgoing cabinet Vijay Kumar Chowdhary said on Monday that Nitish Kumar will submit his resignation on November 19 to the Governor as head of the outgoing government, formally kickstarting the process to welcome the new government.

-Key meet on Wednesday: While reports and statements by NDA leaders suggest Nitish Kumar's return as chief minister for the 10th time, a BJP functionary, cited in an earlier HT report, said the confirmation about chief ministers would come on Wednesday, when both BJP and JDU will have their legislature party meetings. The meetings may also offer clues about who could be considered for the deputy chief minister post.

-Nitish to resign as head of outgoing govt on Wednesday: Nitish Kumar is likely to be first elected as leader of the JD(U) legislature party at 11 am on Wednesday and after that, the leader of the NDA at 3.30 pm, before tendering his resignation to governor Arif Mohammed Khan as head of the outgoing government, the earlier report quoted an alliance leader as saying. Nitish Kumar will also submit a letter of support from all alliance partners of the NDA to the governor for the formation of the new government.

-Two deputy CMs or one?: In the outgoing administration, there were two deputy chief ministers- Samrat Choudhury, a leader from the backward classes, and Vijay Kumar Sinha, a Bhumihar - both of whom have been re-elected. To a question on the possibility of only one deputy CM, the above-mentioned BJP functionary said the issue will be discussed at the meeting in Patna, “taking into account issues of representation (both gender and caste)”. The JD(U) reportedly wants that if the BJP takes the Speaker’s post, then only one deputy CM be appointed, and is against two deputy CMs in Bihar, said an NDA leader.

-'Surprise elements': A senior NDA leader said on Tuesday some “surprise elements” in the new cabinet are possible, considering the way things were unfolding. “The big mandate means a lot of work and NDA may like to have a new look team blending youth with experience without affecting the social equation,” the NDA leader said.

-Formula for ministerial positions: The parties are considering a formula of roughly one ministerial position for every six MLAs to maintain balanced representation within the alliance, HT earlier reported. Under this arrangement, the RLM and HAM(S) are each likely to receive one berth, the LJP(RV) may get three, and the remaining 30-31 positions would be shared between the BJP and the JD(U), according to a senior NDA leader The Constitution limits the size of a state cabinet to 15 per cent of the total strength of its assembly. With 243 seats in the Bihar assembly, the state can have a maximum of 36 ministers, including the chief minister.

-Nitish's 10th time as CM: If Nitish Kumar takes oath as chief minister on Wednesday, it will be his 10th term. As Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister, Nitish Kumar has worked with six different deputy chief ministers - five from the BJP and one from the RJD - since 2005. The oath-taking ceremony will mark the fourth such event at the Gandhi Maidan. Only in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was the ceremony held as a low-key affair at the Raj Bhawan.

-Both BJP, JD(U) eyeing home portfolio: As negotiations for key portfolios and the position of speaker ahead of their respective legislature party meetings remain underway, people aware of the matter say the BJP and the JD(U) are both eyeing the portfolio of home, which was with the latter in the last term. The education ministry - which was with the JD(U) - is also a point of contention, the people said.

-Bihar election results: The NDA secured a massive majority in the recently concluded assembly elections, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with the BJP bagging 89, the JD(U) 85, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 19, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha four. The NDA restricted the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, to 35 seats.