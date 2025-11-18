Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time on Nov 20, BJP appoints observers: Top points

Days after the sweeping performance of the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA in the Bihar assembly elections, Nitish Kumar is expected to take oath as chief minister on Thursday (November 20). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of NDA-ruling states, will participate in the ceremony. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held on November 20.(PTI)

Nitish Kumar is likely to be elected as legislature party leader on November 19, a day before taking oath as Bihar CM at a programme at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, news agency PTI quoted JD(U) sources as saying.

On Monday, Nitish Kumar met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in Patna to recommend the dissolution of the current legislative assembly and begin the transition process for the new administration.

Bihar government swearing-in ceremony: Top points