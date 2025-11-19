Delhi Red Fort blast: 80-sec video glorifying suicide attack found in Umar’s phone

A video of suicide bomber Dr Umar un Nabi, involved in Red Fort explosion, has been retrieved from his phone in which he has defended the suicide bombings. A 1 minute, 20 second video, in which Dr Umar Nabi speaks in English, is getting viral on the social media and he is seen defending the suicide bombings. (Shutterstock)

The critical evidence was unearthed after the detention and subsequent interrogation of Zahoor Illahi, brother of Umar who was driving the explosive-laden car that blasted outside Red Fort on November 10 killing 12 people, officials said on Tuesday.

During questioning, Umar’s brother Illahai told investigators that he had destroyed his brother’s phone which Umar handed him while he visited Koil in October.

The video which is circulating on social media have been retrieved from the mobile phone only. However, its not clear how the video got leaked, though police had shared it with different agencies for probe. Police investigators say that though mobile phone of Dr Umar was damaged, however, forensic teams were able to retrieve data which could be useful for investigators. Sources said the data is now being carefully scanned by police experts.

Umar was behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 that was used in Delhi Red Fort blast. His identity was confirmed after DNA samples collected from the blast site matched with those of his mother. The police say he was the main conspirator of the Red Fort blast. His two brothers and mother were picked soon after his name came up during investigation of the ‘white collar terror module’.

Investigators say that among all the doctors part of the white collar terror network, Dr Umar was the most radical who believed in suicide bombings. He had even tried to motivate Jasir Bilal ,alias Danish, who was arrested by NIA on Monday, to become a suicide bomber. A small drone was also recovered from Jasir, who came in touch with Dr Umar through Dr Adeel Rather, his neighbour. At the time of blast, the police say, Umar was using two phones, however the investigators are trying to establish how many phones or SIM cards were in his possession. Police say that they aren’t clear about the location of the video where it was shot, however officials say they are trying to find out the place the video was shot most probably using mobile camera.