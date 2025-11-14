Lakhisarai election result 2025 Live: Counting begins as BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha seeks to retain seat

Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the incumbent deputy chief minister of Bihar, is seeking to retain his Lakhisarai seat after winning it in 2020 against Congress’ Amaresh Kumar. He faces competition from Congress leader Kumar yet again as well as Jan Suraaj’s Suraj Kumar.

Lakhisarai Bihar election result 2025 live | Key points:

- Polling for the Bihar assembly elections was held in two phases: November 6 (Phase 1) and November 11 (Phase 2), out of which Lakhisarai went to vote in the first phase. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 63.46%.

- Most exit polls for the Bihar elections have predicted a win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. However, leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Jan Suraaj have dismissed these predictions.

- Meanwhile, counting has started across the state as NDA candidate and nine-time chief minister Nitish Kumar aims to hold the CM seat, while leader of the opposition and son of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, hopes to take the RJD and Mahagathbandhan to victory.