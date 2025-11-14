Lakhisarai election result 2025 Live: Counting begins as BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha seeks to retain seat
- 7 Mins agoWho is BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha?
- 12 Mins agoCounting of votes begins
- 20 Mins agoCounting begins shortly for Lakhisarai
- 26 Mins agoExit polls predict a majority for NDA in Bihar
- 39 Mins agoWhat was the voter turnout in Lakhisarai?
- 42 Mins agoWhat you need to know about Lakhisarai
- 51 Mins agoBJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha vs Congress’ Amaresh Kumar
- 59 Mins agoWhen will the counting of votes begin?
Lakhisarai Bihar election result 2025 live: One of the key assembly constituencies in Bihar, the results for the Lakhisarai seat will be declared today (November 14) by the Election Commission (EC) as the counting of votes has begun. Counting for the rest of the 242 constituencies across Bihar has also started as the state chooses a winner between a nine-time chief minister and the leader of opposition in the assembly, who is also the son of a former chief minister....Read More
Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the incumbent deputy chief minister of Bihar, is seeking to retain his Lakhisarai seat after winning it in 2020 against Congress’ Amaresh Kumar. He faces competition from Congress leader Kumar yet again as well as Jan Suraaj’s Suraj Kumar.
Lakhisarai Bihar election result 2025 live | Key points:
- Polling for the Bihar assembly elections was held in two phases: November 6 (Phase 1) and November 11 (Phase 2), out of which Lakhisarai went to vote in the first phase. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 63.46%.
- Most exit polls for the Bihar elections have predicted a win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. However, leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Jan Suraaj have dismissed these predictions.
- Meanwhile, counting has started across the state as NDA candidate and nine-time chief minister Nitish Kumar aims to hold the CM seat, while leader of the opposition and son of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, hopes to take the RJD and Mahagathbandhan to victory.
Lakhisarai Bihar election result 2025 live: Who is BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha?
Lakhisarai Bihar election result 2025 live: Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP leader and Bihar’s outgoing deputy chief minister, is contesting the 2025 assembly elections from the Lakhisarai constituency, against Congress’s Amresh Kumar Anish. The results for the polls will be announced by the Election Commission on November 14. Born on June 5, 1967, in Lakhisarai’s Tilakpur, Vijay Kumar Sinha became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Lakhisarai since 2005.
Lakhisarai Bihar election result 2025 live: Exit polls predict a clear majority for NDA and upset for Mahagathbandhan
Lakhisarai Bihar election result 2025 live: Most exit polls suggested a victory for the NDA. Today’s Chanakya and Axis My India, which released their figures on Wednesday, estimated 121 to 141 seats and 160 (± 12 seats) for the BJP-JD(U) alliance, respectively. Several others, such as Matrize, P Marq, Peoples Pulse, Bhaskar, People's Insight, JVC and Poll Diary, also gave the NDA at least 133 seats in their projections.
Lakhisarai election result 2025 live: What was the voter turnout in Lakhisarai?
Lakhisarai election result 2025 live: Across Bihar, a historic voter turnout was recorded as the Election Commission said the state registered an overall turnout of 67.13%. Lakhisarai, which voted in the first phase of the assembly elections, reported a voter turnout of 63.46%, as shown in the EC’s Voter Turnout app.
Lakhisarai election result 2025 live: What you need to know about Lakhisarai
Lakhisarai election result 2025 live: Lakhisarai is the headquarters of the district of the same name in Bihar. It was formed in 1994 after its separation from the Munger district. Once written as Luckeesarai, the town lies along the Kiul River and has a terrain that ranges from farmland in the plains to hilly areas. It is roughly 30 km from Munger and about 130 km from Patna.
Lakhisarai election result 2025 live: What happened in 2020 assembly elections?
Lakhisarai election result 2025 live: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha vs Congress’ Amaresh Kumar
