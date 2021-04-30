Home / India News / Bihar chief secretary succumbs to Covid-19
Bihar chief secretary succumbs to Covid-19

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bihar chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Patna. The 1985-batch officer was tested positive for Covid-19 and his condition kept deteriorating. His last rites will be performed with state honours.

Kumar became the chief secretary on February 27 this year after his predecessor, then chief secretary Dipak Kumar, could not get his third extension. He was to retire on August 31.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar condoled Kumar’s death and said, “He was an able administrator and was liked by his colleagues. He worked in various capacities during his IAS career. It is a big loss,” he added.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, legislative council chairman Avadhesh Narayan Singh, deputy CMs Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and several other ministers, officials and leaders also offered their condolences.

