Patna, Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit on Tuesday directed police and civil officials to strictly enforce law and order at crowded places across the state during the New Year celebration. Bihar chief secy asks officials to strictly enforce law and order during New Year celebration

He directed the officials to ensure installation of CCTV cameras at all sensitive locations alongside checking of such cameras already installed.

Amrit, who chaired a high-level meeting during the day, said, "Law and order must be enforced strictly during December 31 and January 1."

The meeting was attended by all district magistrates and superintendents of police via video conferencing.

Amrit instructed all the DMs and SPs to maintain vigilance at crowded places, markets and other major intersections, and said that any untoward incident or dispute should be dealt with immediately and effectively.

In the wake of the prevailing cold wave in the state, the top officer asserted that arrangements for fire must be made for needy persons to keep them warm.

"Hospitals should be inspected to ensure there is no shortage of blankets for patients, and that medical personnel are present in the time of need," Amrit said.

The chief secretary also called for adequate deployment of police forces in parks, picnic spots and adjoining areas to make sure there is no lapse in security arrangements.

Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, who was present at the meeting, directed the police to remain fully alert during the period.

He said, "Consumption of liquor and narcotic substances generally increases during New Year celebrations, which can adversely affect law and order," adding that "regular raids must be conducted wherever information related to liquor or drugs is received."

Bihar, however, is a dry state since 2016.

The DGP highlighted that sufficient police deployment must be made to handle the increased influx of devotees at pilgrimage sites.

"On the occasions such as the New Year, biker gangs become hyperactive. There has to be strict vigilance on them, and accelerated action should be taken if the need arises," Kumar said.

He also directed officials to conduct intensive frisking and checking in border areas to prevent trafficking of drugs and illegal arms.

