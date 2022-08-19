Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's chopper diverted to Gaya during drought survey

Updated on Aug 19, 2022 03:59 PM IST

An airport official said chief minister Nitish Kumar's chopper encountered en-route cloud on return, as it was raining in Patna.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter was diverted to Gaya on Friday after it encountered bad weather conditions in Patna. The chief minister had gone on a survey in the drought-hit region.

An airport official said, "The CM's chopper encountered en-route cloud on return, as it was raining in Patna. We diverted it to Gaya. It will return once the weather clears up."

The CM had gone on an aerial survey of the state's drought-affected districts, including Gaya and Aurangabad, on Friday morning.

Drought in Bihar

Several parts of Bihar have been staring at a drought-like situation due to scanty rainfall. Earlier this month, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav had raised in the Lok Sabha the drought-like condition prevailing in Bihar and urged the Centre to send a team to assess the effect of irregular rain on farmers.

Last week, chief minister Nitish Kumar said the government was keeping an eye on monsoon and would start taking steps in view of emerging drought situation, if rains continued to elude Bihar.

In July, Kumar had said the government was keeping an eye on monsoon and would start taking steps in view of emerging drought situation, if rains continued to elude Bihar.

“The rainfall situation is not good in the state and we have started preparing for the drought situation. Our main focus is ensuring the availability of water to farms. However, the poor state of major rivers due to lack of adequate water is a challenge,” former WRD minister Sanjay Kumar Jha had said.

HT News Desk

