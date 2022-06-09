Prashant Kishor targets Nitish over video of Bihar couple begging for son’s body

A viral video of a couple begging to collect money to get the body of their son released from a hospital in Bihar’s Samastipur has sparked outrage. The parents had alleged that an employee of Sadar Hospital asked them for ₹50,000 to release the mortal remains of their son, who had gone missing a few days ago, according to news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the report, ace electoral strategist-turned-political activist Prashant Kishor targeted Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over his claims of “sushasan”, or good governance.

“Humanity is ashamed, yet #NitishKumar’s claim of good governance is intact!!!” Kishor tweeted in Hindi.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urged Nitish Kumar to take strict action against the hospital, saying the news was “depressing to the core”.

“Faith in humanity dies a little every single day. This is depressing to the core, are these hospitals even ashamed of themselves? I urge Hon. CM @NitishKumar Ji to take strict action against the hospital,” the Rajya Sabha member wrote on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh Thakur, father of the deceased, said that his son had gone missing “some time ago” and later received a call that his body was at Sadar Hospital in Samastipur.

“A hospital employee has asked for ₹50,000 to release my son's body. We're poor people, how can we pay this amount?,” the grieving father alleged.

Dr SK Chaudhary, civil surgeon at Sadar Hospital, assured strict action against those found responsible, reported ANI.

The additional district magistrate has, however, said that the allegations were found wrong after a preliminary investigation.

“Preliminary investigation conducted by me reveals that the couple's allegations are wrong; Action will be taken if any employee is found guilty,” said ADM Vinay Kumar Rai.

(With ANI inputs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON