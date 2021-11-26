Bihar DGP administers a new oath to all cops in the state. Watch here

Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) on Friday administered an oath to all his fellow colleagues to stay away from liquor for the rest of their lives and ensure implementation of its ban in the state. He also warned of terminating the services of any violating police personnel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Administering the oath to all police personnel at the headquarters in Patna, the DGP said, “I, Sandeep Kumar Singhal, today on November 26, 2011, with complete probity take oath that I will not consume liquor for the whole life. Whether I be on duty or not, I will not indulge in liquor-involving activities even in daily life.”

“I will also ensure effective implementation of the liquor prohibition law…” he further said.

The top police officer’s oath-taking was in line with similar pledges taken by chief minister Nitish Kumar and other public servants of the state.

Later, Singhal said, “We'll implement the ban with all our efforts. It is also being seen that people are moving towards drugs. All of us in the police department are committed to implementing the ban. If any police personnel is found to be involved, their services will be terminated.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, several government officials, students at different schools and colleges, employees of Bihar Vidhan Sabha secretariat joined Kumar in taking the pledge. The JD(U) supremo also flagged off a rath (chariot) that would create awareness among the masses about the ill effects of drinking liquor. He also appealed to state officials to enforce the law more effectively without any discrimination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Patna police recently raided several hotels and wedding halls in the state capital and arrested several persons on charges of consuming and supplying liquor.

The CM also presented certificates of appreciation to 31 officials, including policemen, for their role in enforcing the prohibition. "Some people have turned against us. They feel bad, but this is wrong... This law was implemented with the consent of all," Kumar said.

Hooch has claimed close to 50 lives in different districts of the state since Diwali.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON