Bihar election result 2025: When will counting of votes take place?

Bihar election result 2025 date: With the conclusion of both phases of voting on November 6 and November 11, the Bihar assembly elections 2025 are now approaching the final stage: counting of votes and the declaration of results. All eyes are on whether the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA will retain power in the state or if the RJD-led and Congress-backed Mahagathbandhan will unseat nine-time chief minister Nitish Kumar. Bihar election result 2025 date: Voters wait in a queue to cast their vote for the second phase of the Bihar assembly election, in Jehanabad on Tuesday.(ANI)

The counting of votes will be held on Friday (November 14), and an initial overview of the results can be expected on the same day, while the EC releases the final data in the next few days.

Catch Bihar election 2025 live updates here.

Bihar election result 2025: Voter turnout in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of polls

The first phase of voting on November 6 covered 121 constituencies across 18 districts and saw a 65.08 per cent voter turnout, much higher than the 57.29 per cent recorded in the 2020 assembly polls. It set a record for the highest-ever voter turnout in Bihar until it was surpassed days later.

The second phase included voting for the remaining 122 constituencies across 20 districts, including Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur and Purnia. This phase recorded an even higher voter turnout of 68.76 per cent and now stands as the highest in Bihar’s history.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the overall voter turnout stood at 66.91 per cent when both phases were combined.

Bihar election result 2025: What’s at stake?

The ruling NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and smaller parties, has 132 MLAs in the outgoing assembly. This is above the 122 needed for a majority.

The RJD, which became the single largest party in 2020, has 75 MLAs. The Congress has 19 and the CPI(ML)-Liberation has 12.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, a key figure in state politics for nearly two decades, has changed sides several times since 2020. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition and son of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, hopes to gain support by focusing on unemployment and gaps in development.

Prashant Kishor, the well-known political strategist who is contesting under his new outfit, the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), is another leader hoping to make his mark in Bihar’s politics.

Bihar election result 2025: What did the exit polls say?

Most exit polls pointed to a clear lead for the NDA. Today's Chanakya and Axis My India, which shared their results on Wednesday, projected 121 to 141 seats and 160 (± 12 seats) for the BJP-JD(U) alliance, respectively.

Other pollsters, including Matrize, P Marq, Peoples Pulse, Bhaskar, People's Insight, JVC and Poll Diary, also predicted at least 133 seats for the NDA.

FAQs on Bihar election result 2025:

When will the Bihar election results be announced?

The Bihar assembly election results will be declared on November 14, 2025 (Friday).

How many phases were there in the Bihar election 2025?

The election took place in two phases on November 6 and November 11.

How many seats are there in the Bihar Legislative Assembly?

The Bihar assembly has 243 seats, and 122 seats are needed for a simple majority.

Which parties are contesting the Bihar election 2025?

The main contest is between the NDA, which includes the BJP, JD(U) and HAM, and the INDIA bloc made up of the RJD, Congress and Left parties. The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, is contesting on its own.

What was the voter turnout in the first phase?

The first phase saw a turnout of 65.08%, including 69.04% female voters and 61.56% male voters.

What was the voter turnout in the second phase?

The second phase saw a turnout of 68.76%, including 74.03% female voters and 64.1% male voters.

Who is the current chief minister of Bihar?

JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar is the current chief minister and leads the NDA government.