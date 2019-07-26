Bihar floods: 17 dead in 24 hours, death toll rises to 123

With 17 lives lost during the last 24 hours, the death toll in the floods in Bihar rose to 123. At least 10 people died in Sitamarhi, followed by five in Madhubani and two in Muzaffarpur, during the last 24 hours.

Till now,the floods have affected 81.58 lakh people in Araria, Kishanganj, Madhubani, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Katihar and Purnia districts.

Disaster Management Department officials said till now 1,25,000 people have been evacuated. The state government has set up 199 relief camps, where 1,16,653 people have taken shelter.

The state has received 482.6 mm rainfall during this monsoon season.

In view of heavy rainfall prediction by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Muzaffarpur district administration has issued an advisory to people to stay indoors.

During the last 24 hours, Muzaffarpur alone received 51.6 mm rainfall.

The water at Revaghat in Gandak river in the district was flowing 1.41 metre below the danger mark of 54.41 metre, according to a release issued by the Central Water Commission. In 1986, the water level in Gandak at Revaghat had peaked to 55.41 metre.

"Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall prediction for the day, avoid going out unnecessarily. Stay indoors and stay safe. Those staying in the catchment areas of Burhi Gandak, Lakhandei Gandak and Bagmati, stay alert. Water levels will rise due to heavy rainfall in upper regions of Nepal," the advisory said.

The IMD said that south-west monsoon has been active in Bihar during the past 24 hours, because of which very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over northwest and north-central parts of the state.

The Water Science Directorate release said that Burhi Gandak and Lakhandei Gandak rivers were flowing 1.93 metre and .85 metre above the danger mark at Dadauli Ghat (Maraul block) and Borabari (Lakhandei block) respectively.

The Muzaffarpur district administration on Wednesday had deployed boats to help flood-affected victims and police personnel in the district, after the overflowing Burhi Gandak river inundated urban areas.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 14:25 IST