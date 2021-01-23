Bihar govt puts classified files related to Subash Chandra Bose on internet

Extensive enquiry was made by the British rulers about Subhash Chandra Bose’s social status when the iconic freedom fighter had taken the open competition held for the Imperial Civil Service (ICS) in 1920.

In a letter by the British administration, addressed to the then chief secretary of the government of Bihar and Orissa, dated August 14, 1920, stated, “The Government of India has provided a list of Indian and other candidates of Asiatic descent who have entered the open competition for the ICS this year (1920) and the information may be furnished as soon as possible regarding his (Bose’s) social status and his father’s present occupation”.

More such details and facts related to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, which have remained confined to government’s confidential files, should now be available on the internet.

The directorate of Bihar state archives decided to upload the prized collection of these documents and files related to Bose on the internet and dedicate him the page on his 125th birth anniversary on January 23 this year.

Apart from Bose’s ICS results and the enquiry made about his background, the pages also offer one the opportunity to know about the lifting of ban on publicity of the Indian National Army (INA) and Subhash Chandra Bose’s provisional government in July 1945 and the circumstances that led to British government’s decision.

Also Watch: President, PM pay tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

Besides, one would also be able to learn the kind of responses Bose got during his public meetings held in different parts of the state capital, ranging from Patna City to Danapur, as the documents detailing his speeches are also being uploaded on the page.

“Though the State Archives has published a book of those public meetings and speeches, this time it’s being made available on the internet, so that more people will have access to it,” Mahendrapal, director, State Archives, said.

He said no function on the occasion could be planned this time at the state archives because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the norms of social distancing.

“Every year, we used to hold exhibitions of confidential files and documents related to Netaji. This time, the material will be put on the internet for a wider reach and readership,” he said.