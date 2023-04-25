Bihar govt notifies release of former MP Anand Mohan Singh, 26 other prisoners

PATNA: The Bihar government on Monday notified the release of 27 prisoners, including former MP Anand Mohan Singh, days after the Nitish Kumar-led dispensation amended the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012.

Former MP Anand Mohan Singh is currently serving life sentence for the murder of then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah on December 5, 1994. (HT Archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the light of the Bihar state sentence remission council meeting on April 20, 2023, the decision was taken for the release of prisoners having served actual sentence of 14 years or sentence of 20 years with remission,” said the notification issued by the state’s law department.

The gangster-turned-politician, Anand Mohan’s name is on the 11th place in the list of 27 names. Mohan’s son and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Chetan Anand’s wedding is scheduled on May 3 in Dehradun.

On April 10, the Nitish Kumar government amended the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012, removing the “murder of a public servant on duty” clause from the list of cases for which remission of jail term cannot be considered, which helped Mohan, a Rajput leader with considerable influence on his caste voters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohan is currently serving life sentence for the murder of then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah, a 1985-batch IAS officer who hailed from Mahbubnagar in present-day Telangana, on December 5, 1994 in Muzaffarpur.

A trail court in October 2007 pronounced death sentence for Mohan, which was later commuted to life imprisonment by Patna high court in December 2008 when appealed against the lower court’s verdict. Mohan challenged it in the Supreme Court, but got no relief and remained in Saharsa jail since 2007.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON