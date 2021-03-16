Home / India News / Bihar govt working on 866 crore integrated campus for ministers, officials
india news

Bihar govt working on 866 crore integrated campus for ministers, officials

Besides, the work on ₹186.42-crore new Collectorate building, ₹158-crore project for expansion and development of Patna museum and campus of animal science university has also started.
By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo@NitishKumar)

The Bihar government was working on the integrated residential campus for ministers, officers and staff in Gardanibagh to ensure vertical growth to free land for use in other projects of public importance, said state building construction minister Ashok Choudhary on Monday. The campus would cost 866.71-crore.

The minister said it was chief minister Nitish Kumar who thought about inclusive growth and translated his vision into reality with a slew of measures through well-crafted 7-Resolves.

Replying to his government’s budgetary demand of 5321.40-crore, which was passed by the Bihar assembly amid Opposition walkout, Choudhary said work on some mega projects, including construction of 633-crore international cricket stadium-cum-sports academy in Rajgir, 145-crore Mahabodhi Cultural Centre, 397-crore APJ Abdul Kalam Science City in Patna and 301-crore Budha museum in Vaishali, etc, is underway.

Besides, he said the work on 186.42-crore new Collectorate building, 158-crore project for expansion and development of Patna museum and campus of animal science university has also started.

“The government plans to have engineering colleges in 31 districts. While 13 of them have their buildings now, the work on another 16 would be completed by December 2021. The 31 polytechnics have also been completed. The work on industrial training centres are also underway and a large chunk of work has been completed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ballistic missile tracking INS Dhruv to join India’s strategic assets in 2021

Maharashtra in beginning of second wave, need to step up contact tracing: Centre

No information on leaked Arnab chats in TRP scam, MHA tells Parliament

MHA cites protocol for denying Sikhs permission to visit Nankana Sahib in Pak

The minister said that the Bihar state building construction corporation limited had so far got 2770 schemes with administrative approval of 7509 crore from 35 departments of the government and 2080 (82%) had already been completed. Along with the budget of the building construction department, the budgets of 8159.14-crore of social welfare department, 2970-25-crore of the public health engineering department and 406.41-crore of the transport department were also passed applying guillotine, which allows demands for grants to be put to vote at once whether they have been discussed or not.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP