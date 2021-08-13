Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bihar guv clears all 8 Bills passed by assembly in monsoon session
india news

Bihar guv clears all 8 Bills passed by assembly in monsoon session

The Bills include Bihar Panchayati Raj (amendment) Bill, 2021, Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) (amendment) Bill, 2021, Bihar Appropriation Bill, 2021 and Bihar goods and services tax (amendment) Bill, 2021
By Arun Kumar
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan. (HT archive)

Governor Phagu Chauhan has given his nod to all the eight Bills passed by the Bihar assembly during the monsoon session. Now they will be notified in the Bihar gazette as Acts.

The Bills include Bihar Panchayati Raj (amendment) Bill, 2021, Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) (amendment) Bill, 2021, Bihar Appropriation Bill, 2021 and Bihar goods and services tax (amendment) Bill, 2021.

Four other bills relate to universities and are Aryabhatt Knowledge University (amendment) Bill, 2021; Bihar Health Sciences University Bill, 2021; Bihar Sports University Bill, 2021; and Bihar Engineering University Bill, 2021.

Also Read | Patna HC orders removal of encroachment as it reviews state’s NH projects

The three new universities, two of which have been carved out of the Aryabhatt Knowledge University (AKU), have the provision for the chief minister as the Chancellor, unlike earlier when the Governor was the chancellor of all the state universities.

With the Governor’s nod, decks may be cleared for the appointment of a vice-chancellor in AKU, which is now exclusively for new emerging fields like nano technology, stem cell, astronomy, environmental science and climate change, non-conventional energy, art & culture, philosophy, archaeology etc.

“There is no date fixed yet, but the process for different universities is at various stages and the appointments will be made soon,” Robert L Chongthu, secretary to the governor, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

75th Independence Day: Ashwini Vaishnaw posts pic of postal stamp issued in 1947

Mumbai Police reacts to bike stunt video, rewards riders by booking them

Netflix India uses ZNMD meme to share hilarious biryani-related post

R Madhavan shares optical illusion, says it's ‘kinda crazy’
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP