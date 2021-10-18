Bihar leaders condemn civilian killings in J-K, demand strong action from Centre

Leaders across the political spectrum in Bihar on Monday condemned the recent killing of civilians, including those from the state, in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the Centre to take strong action against those involved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev from Bihar were killed by terrorists in Anantnag’s Wanpoh area and Chunchun Rishidev was injured. Their deaths come a day after a street vendor from Bihar’s Banka, Arbind Kumar Sah, was gunned down in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Saturday. On October 5, Virender Paswan from Bihar's Bhagalpur area was killed in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.

Also Read| Street vendor killed in Kashmir left Bihar only 3 months ago for work, says father

“I believe that these ‘targeted’ civilian killings are carried out with the support of Pakistan supporters and Taliban sympathisers. I strongly condemn these incidents. I believe that the government, under PM Modi’s guidance, will take strong action against this incident,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nikhil Anand told news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shivanand Tiwari, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former cabinet minister, questioned the action taken so far after Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha held talks with security officials about civilian killings in the Union territory. Tiwari pointed out that people from Bihar have been travelling to J-K for employment.

Another leader from Bihar, Rajiv Ranjan of the Janata Dal(United) or JD(U), told the news agency that infiltrators find it difficult to digest the fact that the Centre is paving way for development in Kashmir. “Following this, such barbaric incidents happen. I believe in the central government and hope that they will take strong action on this,” Ranjan added.

Also Read| Nitish Kumar worried over killings of non-locals in Kashmir, talks to LG Manoj Sinha

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar dialled Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha over the attack in Anantnag and expressed deep concerns over the killing of people from Bihar in the Valley. According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, Kumar said that a compensation of ₹200,000 will be given to the families of Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev from the CM relief fund. The Bihar CM has also announced a compensation of ₹200,000 for the family of Arbind Kumar Sah.

Meanwhile, the United Liberation Front of J-K (ULF) on Monday claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack in Anantnag and warned non-locals to leave the valley. “As already warned all non-local stooges to leave our land or get ready for what they deserve. This was retaliatory strikes against the atrocities committed by Indian occupational forces against innocent civilians,” a statement issued by the ULF said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}