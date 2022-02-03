Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar education minister calls student writing exam in car headlights special situation
india news

Bihar education minister calls student writing exam in car headlights special situation

Education minister Vijay Kumar said a special situation had arisen during the examination and, hence, the arrangement was made.
The incident happened at an exam centre in the state’s Motihari town on Tuesday evening. (Prashant Kumar/HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 03:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday said students appearing for their Class 12 intermediate examination in car headlights was due to a special situation.

The incident happened at an exam centre, Maharaja Harendra Kishore College, in the state’s Motihari town on Tuesday evening.

When asked about it, the education minister said a special situation had arisen during the examination and, hence, the arrangement was made. He added further instructions were given in this regard.

“During the examination, a special situation had arisen there, that's why that arrangement was made and instructions have also been given in that regard,” Chaudhary was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Officials had said the examination was supposed to begin at 1.45pm, but it started only at 4.30pm due to what one of them described as mismanagement at the local level.

The district education officer of East Champaran district, Sanjay Kumar, had said the matter was being looked into. “We are looking into how and under what circumstances the examination started late at the said centre.”

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) began the intermediate or Class 12 final exams, 2022, on February 1.

Topics
bihar
