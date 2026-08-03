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Bihar municipal officer beaten to death by his driver after dispute, police say

The EO of Dehri-Dalmianagar Municipal Council was allegedly killed by his driver after an argument. The driver later confessed to the murder.

Updated on: Aug 3, 2026, 11:32:40 IST
By Prasun K Mishra
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The executive officer (EO) of a municipal council was allegedly beaten to death by his driver with a plumbing rod while travelling from Dehri to Patna, police said on Sunday.

Police said the crime weapon — an iron lever pipe — was fished out from a canal near the crime scene. (Representational Photo/ ANI)
Police said the crime weapon — an iron lever pipe — was fished out from a canal near the crime scene. (Representational Photo/ ANI)

According to police, the incident took place near Dhanauti Bridge in Barun police station area on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Vimal Kumar, EO of the Dehri-Dalmianagar Municipal Council in Rohas district, police said.

Also Read | Govt girls’ boarding school warden’s suicide turns out to be murder in Bihar

The driver, Mithilesh Kumar, initially claimed that unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants had attacked him and the officer.

“The victim was declared dead while being taken to hospital. However, the driver’s version changed repeatedly during questioning, raising suspicion. During interrogation, he admitted to murdering the officer by repeatedly hitting him with an iron pipe after an altercation over stopping for urination,” Magadh Range IG Vikash Vaibhav said.

According to the IG, the driver was incensed over alleged repeated denial of leave and being overworked by the officer.

Police said the crime weapon — an iron lever pipe — was fished out from a canal near the crime scene.

 
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