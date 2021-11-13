Bihar panchayat election 2021 results: Know who is winning from where

The results for the sixth phase of Bihar panchayat election 2021 started coming in from Saturday morning. At least 848 panchayats in 37 districts will see the results in this phase. The counting will be completed on Sunday.

The polling in sixth phase of Bihar panchayat elections was held on November 3. Among the results to be declared today are from Patna, Vaishali, Gaya, Saran, Aurangabad, Aiwan, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Gopalganj, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Nalanda, Kishanganj and Begusarai.

The results today will decide the fate of 94,188 candidates. The state election commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes.

The results have started trickling in.

• In Araria, the head of Sikatia panchayat Jai Kumar has been defeated. The winner Pramod Kumar Yadav defeated Kumar by 380 votes. Jai Kumar is the brother of Sikti MLA Vijay Kumar.

• Ziaul Haq emerged as the winner of the Dilaghbank panchayat in Kishanganj.

• In Lohargara panchayat, Krishna Kumar defeated Bahaar Ali.

• In Siwan's Kailgarh, the election has been won by Rambalak.

• In Buxar's Kamarpur panchayat, Kalawati Devi won 3,202 votes. He nearest rival Sarita Devi received 1,652 votes. Kalawati won the contest by 1,550 votes. In another panchayat from Buxar, Chhotka Nuav, Gorakhram (with 1,332 votes) defeated Guddu Rajak (902 votes).

• Sanjay Prasad won the Lakdi Dargah panchayat in Siwan.

• Udwant Nagar in Bhojpur, new canddiates won the election in Chhoti Sasaram and Karisath. While Virendra Kumar Sah won in Chhoti Sasaram, Dharmsheela Devi emerged victorious in Karisath.

The counting began at 8am on Saturday amidst tight security arrangements. Four halls have been prepared for the counting of votes, with 15 tables in each one of them. CCTV camera along with control rooms have also been prepared to ensure no untoward incident happens during the counting of votes.

Two-layered security has been thrown around the counting centre.