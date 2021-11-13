Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bihar panchayat election 2021 results: Know who is winning from where
india news

Bihar panchayat election 2021 results: Know who is winning from where

Bihar panchayat election 2021: The results today will decide the fate of 94,188 candidates. The state election commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes.
The results in Bihar panchayat polls have started trickling in.(Representative Photo/AFP)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The results for the sixth phase of Bihar panchayat election 2021 started coming in from Saturday morning. At least 848 panchayats in 37 districts will see the results in this phase. The counting will be completed on Sunday.

The polling in sixth phase of Bihar panchayat elections was held on November 3. Among the results to be declared today are from Patna, Vaishali, Gaya, Saran, Aurangabad, Aiwan, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Gopalganj, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Nalanda, Kishanganj and Begusarai.

The results today will decide the fate of 94,188 candidates. The state election commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes.

The results have started trickling in.

• In Araria, the head of Sikatia panchayat Jai Kumar has been defeated. The winner Pramod Kumar Yadav defeated Kumar by 380 votes. Jai Kumar is the brother of Sikti MLA Vijay Kumar.

• Ziaul Haq emerged as the winner of the Dilaghbank panchayat in Kishanganj.

• In Lohargara panchayat, Krishna Kumar defeated Bahaar Ali.

RELATED STORIES

• In Siwan's Kailgarh, the election has been won by Rambalak.

• In Buxar's Kamarpur panchayat, Kalawati Devi won 3,202 votes. He nearest rival Sarita Devi received 1,652 votes. Kalawati won the contest by 1,550 votes. In another panchayat from Buxar, Chhotka Nuav, Gorakhram (with 1,332 votes) defeated Guddu Rajak (902 votes).

• Sanjay Prasad won the Lakdi Dargah panchayat in Siwan.

• Udwant Nagar in Bhojpur, new canddiates won the election in Chhoti Sasaram and Karisath. While Virendra Kumar Sah won in Chhoti Sasaram, Dharmsheela Devi emerged victorious in Karisath.

The counting began at 8am on Saturday amidst tight security arrangements. Four halls have been prepared for the counting of votes, with 15 tables in each one of them. CCTV camera along with control rooms have also been prepared to ensure no untoward incident happens during the counting of votes.

Two-layered security has been thrown around the counting centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar panchayat poll
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

On pollution in Delhi, Supreme Court suggests imposing lockdown for 2 days

‘I greatly cherish’: PM Modi thanks Padma awardee Biren Basak for special gift

Right to dress: Kerala minister backs women teachers amid row over sarees

Maharashtra signs MoU to boost adoption of electric vehicles
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP