Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Bihar plans residential schools for girls from backward classes in all districts
india news

Bihar plans residential schools for girls from backward classes in all districts

The Bihar government had earlier announced that it would reserve 33 per cent seats for girls in medical and engineering colleges. The state has 2,035 engineering seats and 1,330 medical seats in the 38 engineering and 11 medical colleges it runs.
In another decision, the Bihar government decided to provide online classes and coaching facilities to students from backward classes lodged in various hostels run by the state government. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 11:38 PM IST
By Vijay Swaroop

The Bihar government on Saturday decided to open intermediate level residential schools for girls belonging to other backward classes (OBC) in all the districts.

A direction to this effect was given by chief minister Nitish Kumar during a review meeting of backward classes and extremely backward classes welfare department.

“Open plus two-level residential schools for girls belonging to other backward classes (OBC) in all the districts and ensure early completion of Jannayak Karpoori Thakur Welfare Hostels in districts where they are being constructed,” Kumar told officials.

In another decision, it was decided to provide online classes and coaching facilities to students from backward classes lodged in various hostels run by the state government.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Renu Devi, who is also the minister for the department concerned.

The Bihar government had earlier announced that it would reserve 33 per cent seats for girls in medical and engineering colleges. The state has 2,035 engineering seats and 1,330 medical seats in the 38 engineering and 11 medical colleges it runs.

RELATED STORIES

In 2006, the Kumar-led NDA government had reserved 50 per cent seats for girls in primary schools and 35 per cent in secondary schools at the panchayat levels. The state had in 2016 reserved 35 per cent jobs for women in the police and 33 per cent in other government jobs. Besides, to encourage girls to pursue higher education, the state gives a cash incentive of 50,000 to those who pass their graduation.

The government has also come up with a women’s entrepreneurship incentive, under which up to 10 lakh worth of financial assistance would be provided to women to help them set up businesses. While 5 lakh will be provided as grant or subsidy, the remaining amount will be interest-free loan.

Earlier, the entrepreneurship scheme was available only to SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe) and EBC (Extremely Backward Caste) women. Now, it has been extended to all women.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Will supply 'all required quantities': Centre to Delhi govt amid coal shortage

Union minister's son Ashish Mishra arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

No drugs found on Aryan Khan; what are the accusations against him?

Centre pushes for optimum power generation; coal crisis to improve soon
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP