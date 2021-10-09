Bihar plans residential schools for girls from backward classes in all districts

The Bihar government on Saturday decided to open intermediate level residential schools for girls belonging to other backward classes (OBC) in all the districts.

A direction to this effect was given by chief minister Nitish Kumar during a review meeting of backward classes and extremely backward classes welfare department.

“Open plus two-level residential schools for girls belonging to other backward classes (OBC) in all the districts and ensure early completion of Jannayak Karpoori Thakur Welfare Hostels in districts where they are being constructed,” Kumar told officials.

In another decision, it was decided to provide online classes and coaching facilities to students from backward classes lodged in various hostels run by the state government.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Renu Devi, who is also the minister for the department concerned.

The Bihar government had earlier announced that it would reserve 33 per cent seats for girls in medical and engineering colleges. The state has 2,035 engineering seats and 1,330 medical seats in the 38 engineering and 11 medical colleges it runs.

In 2006, the Kumar-led NDA government had reserved 50 per cent seats for girls in primary schools and 35 per cent in secondary schools at the panchayat levels. The state had in 2016 reserved 35 per cent jobs for women in the police and 33 per cent in other government jobs. Besides, to encourage girls to pursue higher education, the state gives a cash incentive of ₹50,000 to those who pass their graduation.

The government has also come up with a women’s entrepreneurship incentive, under which up to ₹10 lakh worth of financial assistance would be provided to women to help them set up businesses. While ₹5 lakh will be provided as grant or subsidy, the remaining amount will be interest-free loan.

Earlier, the entrepreneurship scheme was available only to SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe) and EBC (Extremely Backward Caste) women. Now, it has been extended to all women.