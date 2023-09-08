Bihar police constable goes missing in Munger, search started

MUNGER: Bihar’s Munger police is trying to trace a 25-year-old constable who has been missing since September 4, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The constable, identified as Rahul Kumar of Purnea district’s Rambagh locality, was posted with Munger’s riot control police, his first posting after his recruitment in 2021.

Munger superintendent of police (SP) Jagnatharaddi Jalaraddi said Rahul Kumar left his service revolver and bike in the riot control police’s barracks and went missing. He said a first information report (FIR) has been registered on the statement of other constables. Investigations to ascertain the circumstances of his disappearance are on.

The police action came after the constable’s father, Ganesh Prasad, spoke about his missing son to local reporters and issued appeals for his safe return.

“Ever since he went missing, his mobile phone has been switched off fueling fear in us,” Rahul’s elder brother Vishal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After his phone was switched off for two days, we left Purnea to reach the barrack and the other constables said that he had not been there for two days while his service revolver, wallet and bike were at the barrack,” frenetic family members said.

Police said they have intensified the search for the missing constable. “We can’t say anything right now” a police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON