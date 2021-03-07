Bihar police suspend 2 cops for forcing man to walk with son’s body for 3 km

The Bihar police on Sunday suspended two policemen who forced a man to carry the decomposed body of his teenage son in a plastic bag for a distance of 3 km on foot to reach the nearest police station in Katihar district and denied him an ambulance to reach Bhagalpur Sadar hospital for postmortem.

The suspended police officers are sub-inspector of Gopalpur police station Rajdeo Raman and assistant sub-inspector of Kursela police station, who had refused the man a vehicle to carry his son’s body for postmortem.

On February 26, the 13-year-old boy Hariom Yadav had fallen down from a boat while crossing the Ganga near Tintanga under Gopalpur police station of Naugachhia police district, but his body could not be traced.

On March 3, the boy’s decomposed body was found in Kharia Ganga ghat under Kuresala police station. On getting information, policemen from Kursela and Gopalpur police stations arrived at the spot. The victim’s father Teju Yadav also arrived at the spot and identified the body.

However, the police teams reportedly did not take the matter seriously and left the scene without taking possession of the body for autopsy.

The police headquarters swung into action after the matter went viral on social media following which a DSP rank officer was asked to investigate the whole matter, people familiar with the development said.

The investigation revealed a hapless Teju Yadav managed to procure a plastic bag to carry his son’s body and walked 3 km to reach the Kursela police station where he was subsequently referred to Bhagalpur Sadar hospital for post mortem. His pleas to the policemen for arranging a vehicle or ambulance fell on deaf ears. Yadav eventually made his own arrangements to take the body to Bhagalpur for autopsy.

On Sunday, the police headquarters suspended sub-inspectors Rajdeo Raman of Gopalpur police station and Nand Lal Choudhary of Kursela police station on charges of dereliction of duty.

“When the matter came to light a probe was ordered. The SDPO (Sadar), Katihar had found allegations against the two officials true on which basis the suspension has been made with immediate effect,” ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said.