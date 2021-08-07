Bihar schools for Classes 9-12, colleges, coaching institutions to reopen today

Schools in Bihar are reopening for Classes 9 to 12, along with colleges and coaching institutions from Saturday. Chief minister Nitish Kumar announced the news of educational institutions reopening with 50 per cent capacity on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to state government, the crisis management committee will assess the situation and is most likely to open schools in Bihar from Class 1 to 8 after August 15. The committee, in its meeting chaired by Kumar, formulated certain guidelines under 'Unlock 5', including making schools operational with 50 per cent attendance for students above Class 9 from Friday.

The state's health department has said that it will make special arrangements for vaccination of adult students, teachers and staff of the educational institutions. The education department will also collaborate with the Bihar state disaster management authority to give information about Covid-19 friendly behaviour like social distancing and wearing of masks so that children and parents can be made aware.

Here are the latest guidelines:

All colleges, universities and technical education institutions will also operate with 50 per cent capacity. All educational institutions will need to ensure proper sanitisation of classrooms and other areas. Attendance to schools and colleges are not compulsory and so, online classes will continue. Coaching institutions which tend to students above Class 10 may also reopen and operate with 50 per cent capacity. Only vaccinated students would be allowed to attend. Competitive exams for appointment/admissions/selection to various professional courses of the state will also resume in Bihar.